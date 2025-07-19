Here’s who we think will start for Celtic in their friendly clash against Newcastle United.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic continue their pre season preparations on Saturday in a glamour friendly against Newcastle United at Parkhead.

The Hoops have been Portugal over the last week as they gear up for a defence of their Premiership crown, on top of aiming to get into league phase territory in the Champions League once again. They face a major challenge on home soil when Eddie Howe brings his Newcastle United team to Parkhead, having won the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League during term 24/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boy Benjamin Nygren told Celtic TV after the midweek friendly win over Sporting Lisbon: “I think it was a very good game. I thought we were very good on the ball. We could’ve scored more goals but it was very nice to score against a very good team. It shows our abilities and how good we are.

“We scored two very good goals and we win 2-0. The group is amazing. All of the coaching staff are amazing. It’s been easy to settle in. Newcastle are a huge team, so it’s going to be very fun to play at Paradise for the first time.”

Both sets of fans will be keen to see their teams back in action, with Celtic punters eager to see their new signings to date alongside elite opponents who’ll get them fine tuned for the season ahead. Here’s our predicted XI’s for the game in Glasgow.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

Danish stopper still building up fitness after missing portions of the end to last season. Perhaps makes sense to start with him as he’ll be number one going forward into the term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RB - Anthony Ralston

The Scotland international continues at the right back role with Alistair Johnston yet to emerge in pre season thus far.

CB - Cameron Carter Vickers

Pictured in training ahead of this one and we reckon Celtic will look to start building his minutes ASAP, even if that means just 45 minutes here.

CB - Hayato Inamura

Can play left back when needed but after some impressive outings so far, we reckon Brendan Rodgers will give this summer recruit a chance to start on Parkhead soil for the first time.

LB - Kieran Tierney

He won’t play the full game but vital the Scotland international does a full pre season including as many minutes as possible after recent seasons hampered by injury. The second new signing in our team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM - Callum McGregor

Little rest for the skipper as he starts again and anchors the midfield.

CM - Paulo Bernardo

Another who has been spotted in training and perhaps one Celtic will look to get going. Reo Hatate started midweek so the Portuguese star comes in for him.

CAM - Benjamin Nygren

Can operate as a winger but has been used as forward thinking midfielder. That’s where he sits in our team. Signing number three in the XI.

RW - Marco Tilio

A shock perhaps? Maybe, but Rodgers needs to see what he’s got and the Australian is back fit again after spending some time back home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST - Callum Osmand

Summer import from Fulham is the fourth signing in this XI as he makes his first Parkhead start. Replaces Adam Idah.

LW - Daizen Maeda

Pre season probably the winger’s favourite time of the year if his running is anything to go off. Comes in on the left.

Pope; Trippier, Botman, Lascelles, Targett; Tonali, Joelinton, Guimaraes; Gordon, Osula, Elanga.