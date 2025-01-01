Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is who we think will start for Celtic vs Rangers at Ibrox.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are on the road on Thursday as they make the short trip across Glasgow to take on arch-rivals Rangers.

We predict four changes by boss Brendan Rodgers for the match, after a 4-0 win over St Johnstone brought some rotation. He rolls out the big guns for this one, with defensive regulars Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor back ahead of Liam Scales and Alex Valle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Callum McGregor returns to midfield for Arne Engels while Daizen Maeda replaces Yang in the forward line-up. A win for Celtic could put them a remarkable 17 points clear of Rangers already and Aberdeen could leapfrog the Light Blues in that scenario if they beat Ross County.

McGregor said ahead of the Rangers game: “It’s just continuation of how we want to work. Since the manager’s come back in it’s been progress week on week, and that’s all we can try to do. Success is always a moving target, and you just keep moving with it, keep trying to get better, keep striving for perfection where you can, and everybody buys into that.

“And, like I say, every day is an opportunity to get better, so we’ve had a really successful 2024, and I think we can have a really successful 2025, and obviously that starts on the second.

“It’s always important that we want to start the game fast anyway regardless of whether that’s home or away, but in terms of not having any supporters, it’s important that start the game well and try to turn the atmosphere in our favour, which we always try to do anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main objective is that we try to play well every week, you’re not going to reach that level all the time, but, especially in cup finals, the most important thing it to come through it and win. And then you can always tidy up the little details and always be better when you arrive into the next game, which I think we’ve done well since that game, back to being a wee bit quicker with aggressive runs and everything that makes us good.

“We’re back there as well, so I feel the team is in a good way and a good rhythm. So hopefully we go there and, obviously we want to perform better than we did in the cup final, but we want to go there and impose ourselves on the game, and ultimately try to win the game.”

Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, Bernardo; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.