Celtic player in 'advanced' transfer negotiations to leave as Rangers ace turns January target for ex-club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s transfer season and already the rumour mill is blowing at full pelt when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.
Both clubs have a different type of challenge in mind this Thursday, when they collide in the third derby clash of the season. Celtic came out on top in the first league meeting and also won the Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers last month, holding a commanding position at the top of the Premiership table.
The pair could be active in the winter transfer market, with incomings and outgoings a possibility. Here are the latest rumours when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.
Bernabei talks heighten
Alexandro Bernabei has spent most of 2024 out on loan in South America with SC Internacional, where he has impressed. The Brazilian side want to keep him for good and according to transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, talks have ramped up with Celtic. He tweeted: “SC Internacional has advanced negotiations with Celtic to buy Alexandro Bernabei. The Brazilian club is working to try to reach the amount that the Scots want to get rid of the Argentine full-back permanently.”
Matondo on the move
Rabbi Matondo has been marred by inconsistent selection and performance during time at Rangers, and he was heavily linked with making a dash for the Ibrox exit door in the summer. Now new claims from WAZ claim that Schalke - who Matondo featured for between 2019-2022 - are ‘considering’ an approach to take him back to Germany on loan. Boss Philippe Clement said in August of the Welshman’s future: “There are a lot of rumours [linking him away].
“We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.