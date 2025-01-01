Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic come to blows on Thursday - here’s some transfer talk regarding the pair

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s transfer season and already the rumour mill is blowing at full pelt when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Both clubs have a different type of challenge in mind this Thursday, when they collide in the third derby clash of the season. Celtic came out on top in the first league meeting and also won the Premier Sports Cup final against Rangers last month, holding a commanding position at the top of the Premiership table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair could be active in the winter transfer market, with incomings and outgoings a possibility. Here are the latest rumours when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Bernabei talks heighten

Alexandro Bernabei has spent most of 2024 out on loan in South America with SC Internacional, where he has impressed. The Brazilian side want to keep him for good and according to transfer journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, talks have ramped up with Celtic. He tweeted: “SC Internacional has advanced negotiations with Celtic to buy Alexandro Bernabei. The Brazilian club is working to try to reach the amount that the Scots want to get rid of the Argentine full-back permanently.”

Matondo on the move

Rabbi Matondo has been marred by inconsistent selection and performance during time at Rangers, and he was heavily linked with making a dash for the Ibrox exit door in the summer. Now new claims from WAZ claim that Schalke - who Matondo featured for between 2019-2022 - are ‘considering’ an approach to take him back to Germany on loan. Boss Philippe Clement said in August of the Welshman’s future: “There are a lot of rumours [linking him away].

“We cannot say no to everything, we'll see this week. For the moment, Rabbi will be here with us next week. That's what I want also. But if someone comes with enough money, the club will always be open for talks."