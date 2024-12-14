Here is who we think will start for Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final vs Celtic.

It’s the first trophy of the season and Celtic will be keen as ever to scoop more silverware.

The Premiership champions won a domestic double last term but this was the cup that got away, and they’ll want to put things right this time around. They face Rangers on Sunday off the back of a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League midweek.

We predict Alistair Johnston making it through the pain barrier to start the game after struggling off in Croatia, while Luke McCowan is thrown in for midfielder Paulo Bernardo in a huge chance for the star who signed from Dundee in the summer. That’s the only change we have down from boss Brendan Rodgers’ team midweek.

He said ahead of this one: “It’s a really special game, being a Celtic v Rangers final. We had one in the Scottish Cup final and there’s always a great build up to them. There’s always a real excitement and for us, it’s a special game. But it’s the next game, and the next game that we want to win. That’s our mindset going in.

“We’ve enjoyed Hampden, we’ve enjoyed playing there. The big pitch suits us. There’s lots of space for you to play and that’s something that, in my time there, we’ve enjoyed.

“It’s a competition that we missed out on last year, so we’re very hungry to win this one. Just because you’ve won before doesn’t mean you can turn up and not prepare. For me, the success that we’ve had there has been about the preparation going in to the game.

“I feel, going in to these games, it’s never so much about who we play. It’s about how we play. And that’s always been a real focus. It's the first trophy of the season. We’ve had a brilliant season up until now and this would be a great way to have something tangible to show for that. But you have to earn it, and that’s what we’re ready for.”

Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, McCowan; Kuhn, Kyogo, Maeda.