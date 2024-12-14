Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers will renew rivalries on Sunday. | SNS Group

Rangers and Celtic collide in the Premier Sports Cup final this weekend. Here’s the latest team news.

There is some injury team news for Rangers and Celtic fans to digest ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup final between the two clubs.

The latest instalment of the Old Firm takes place at Hampden with the first piece of domestic silverware of the Scottish football season on offer. Celtic have a fully fit squad to choose from outside of Odin Thiago Holm, who’s status is unknown amid a muscle injury.

There had been some concern over right-back Alistair Johnston but Brendan Rodgers expects him to make the game. Celtic boss Rodgers said: “The squad is healthy. We expect Ali to be healthy and he will be out on the pitches this afternoon (Friday).

“Hopefully we have everyone fit and available. We just gave him an extra bit of recovery on Friday morning. He has been an outstanding player for us and has been instrumental in our work. Speaking to him today, he was fine. So we expect him to be okay.”

Rangers counterpart Philippe Clement meanwhile is going to miss Neraysho Kasanwirjo through a long-term injury. Key Ibrox defender John Souttar may also miss out after picking up an injury vs Tottenham midweek with the boss unable to provide a clear verdict on him as of Friday.

He said: “We are waiting on the assessment from the doctor. I know John (Souttar) would give everything to be able to play. Everyone in the squad has performed when coming into the squad in the past few weeks.”

Here are the latest outs and doubts ahead of kick-off.

Celtic: Odin Thiago Holm (doubt)

Rangers: Neraysho Kasanwirjo (out), John Souttar (doubt), Rabbi Matondo (doubt), Tom Lawrence (doubt)