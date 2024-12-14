The latest stories from Celtic and Rangers ahead of tomorrow's Scottish League Cup final.

Scottish Premiership action is to be put on hold in Glasgow this weekend with Celtic and Rangers going toe-to-toe for the first piece of silverware this season. An Old Firm derby at Hampden Park presents a mouth-watering Sunday afternoon occasion, with early-season bragging rights also on the line.

Celtic comfortably won the first and only derby so far this season back in September, and Brendan Rodgers’ side have been far superior in the league. But a neutral ground and the unpredictability of a cup final mean this will be no easy task and what better way for Rangers to kickstart a late title push than derby-day victory and the claiming of a trophy. It’s set to be a big weekend and as preparations continue, Glasgow World has rounded up some of the latest stories from both clubs.

Bernabei latest

Internacional president Alessandro Barcellos has reaffirmed his intent to sign on-loan Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei on a permanent deal. Bernabei has been a regular feature since joining the Brazilian outfit on loan in March and was recently named the best top-flight left-back over there.

The 23-year-old struggled to make such an impact with Celtic but is clearly impressing in South America, with recent reports citing interest not only from his loan club, but also Corinthians and Cruzeiro. Talks are expected to commence in January and Internacional chief Barcellos has made no secret of his desire to sign the defender permanently.

“It depends on the Scottish club's interest,” he told Radio Gaucha. “It may be a new lending [loan] or a price that we can pay. It is a worthy investment to pay for a loan. In the first loan, the price was low.”

Rangers selection call

Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson insists James Tavernier has done enough to keep his place at right-back for Sunday’s Scottish League Cup final. Tavernier has struggled this season with many supporters expecting the 33-year-old to move on in the summer.

There have been calls for the younger Dujon Sterling to get his shot at Hampden Park but recent displays from Tavernier have impressed. The right-back has often struggled coming up against the likes of Daizen Maeda at Celtic but Ferguson believes experience should be backed for the all-important cup final.

“I’ve got to be honest, Tavernier has been really good over the last couple of weeks,” Ferguson told the Go Radio Football Show. “Clement has a decision to make over whether it’ll be him or Sterling. If you ask for my honest opinion, I think he’ll stick with Tavernier.”