Here’s who we think will start for Celtic at the weekend against Hearts.

Celtic do not have their troubles to seek as they get set to face Hearts with a banged up team.

Cameron Carter Vickers has added to the injury woes that boss Brendan Rodgers must deal with, as he is out for three-five months with an Achilles injury. Alistair Johnston and Kelechi Iheanacho also came out the win over Sturm Graz in the Europa League with issues that look set to rule them out of the key Tynecastle clash.

Victory could move them within two points of the Premiership leaders but defeat could have Hearts out in front by eight. We reckon due to the injury situation, there will be five changes to the side that beat Sturm Graz, with Colby Donovan in for Johnston at right-back.

Auston Trusty is the man to replace Carter-Vickers and despite the magnitude of this game, there is a consideration for Kieran Tierney having played back to back 90 minutes. That has Marcelo Saracchi replacing him at left-back with his longer-term fitness in mind and Paulo Bernardo is a straight swap for Reo Hatate in midfield to freshen up the engine room.

Then in a fifth swap, Johnny Kenny becomes the main attacker with Iheanacho out, and Daizen Maeda is also in a race against time for this game On Carter-Vickers, Rodgers said to Sky: "He looks like he's done his Achilles, which could be anywhere between three and five months. We just await confirmation of that. It's not great news. Cameron's been a very important part of the squad, of course, and been a great centre-half for the club."

On the midweek win ahead of Hearts, he added: “I thought we were brilliant in the game. I mentioned beforehand that with pressure you can go two ways. You can either make progress or you can crumble, and the performance of the players showed that they progressed so much tonight. We really dominated a very good team in Sturm Graz. You can see the goals they’ve scored and the physicality they have.

‘It's always about the performance. I always feel that when we perform then we hopefully get what we deserve and we got that.’ I’ve said before that there are always games in your season that can be the turning point and I think that is an all-round performance against a good side. Now we have to recover because we have a big game on Sunday and we have to put that same energy and focused mentality in to that game.”

Predicted Celtic team vs Hearts

So many injuries to key players - winger Jota also out long-term - means new heroes will be needed to seal a big three points for Celtic this weekend. Here is who we think will make the starting team for Rodgers.

Predicted Celtic XI vs Hearts: Schmeichel; Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Sarrachi; McGregor, Bernardo, Engels; Nygren, Kenny, Tounekti.