Celtic have one play-off tie to navigate in their quest to reach the lucrative Champions League league phase - but Kairat Almaty stand in their way of securing a £40 million jackpot.

The Hoops head into the first leg at Parkhead on Wednesday seeking a positive result to take over to Kazakhstan next week.

With a place at Europe’s top table on offer, Brendan Rodgers and his squad will be aiming to qualify for a fourth straight appearance in the competition proper.

However, they face a Kairat side that are seeking to become just the second club for Kazakhstan to qualify for the Champions League. They clinched a fourth Premier League title last term.

Celtic head into the game after sweeping aside Falkirk 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup last Friday to reach the quarter-finals. Rodgers gave a number of fringe players an opportunity to impress, but is expected to revert back to his strongest line-up for this game.

They head into tomorrow’s clash without Portuguese wide man and long-term ACL victim Jota, while recent signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is yet to make his debut since arriving on loan from Manchester City.

With everything in mind, here’s the Celtic starting XI predicted:

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - GK First-choice stopper remains the pick of the goalkeeping department and gets the nods over capable understudy Sinisalo. | Getty Images

2 . Alistair Johnston - RB Enjoyed a strong start to the season and looks to be back to full fitness after a late return to pre-season due to his involvement in the Gold Cup over the summer. | SNS Group

3 . Cameron Carter-Vickers - RCB Rested on Friday evening, but is still one of Celtic's most important players. A strong leader who Rodgers relies on heavily when fit. | SNS Group