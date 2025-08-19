Celtic have one play-off tie to navigate in their quest to reach the lucrative Champions League league phase - but Kairat Almaty stand in their way of securing a £40 million jackpot.
The Hoops head into the first leg at Parkhead on Wednesday seeking a positive result to take over to Kazakhstan next week.
With a place at Europe’s top table on offer, Brendan Rodgers and his squad will be aiming to qualify for a fourth straight appearance in the competition proper.
However, they face a Kairat side that are seeking to become just the second club for Kazakhstan to qualify for the Champions League. They clinched a fourth Premier League title last term.
Celtic head into the game after sweeping aside Falkirk 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup last Friday to reach the quarter-finals. Rodgers gave a number of fringe players an opportunity to impress, but is expected to revert back to his strongest line-up for this game.
They head into tomorrow’s clash without Portuguese wide man and long-term ACL victim Jota, while recent signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is yet to make his debut since arriving on loan from Manchester City.
With everything in mind, here’s the Celtic starting XI predicted: