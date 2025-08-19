Predicted Celtic XI vs Kairat Almaty: Six changes, much-criticised striker returns + defensive reshuffle

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 19th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

How Celtic could line-up against Kairat Almaty for the Champions League play-off round first leg at Parkhead

Celtic have one play-off tie to navigate in their quest to reach the lucrative Champions League league phase - but Kairat Almaty stand in their way of securing a £40 million jackpot.

The Hoops head into the first leg at Parkhead on Wednesday seeking a positive result to take over to Kazakhstan next week.

With a place at Europe’s top table on offer, Brendan Rodgers and his squad will be aiming to qualify for a fourth straight appearance in the competition proper.

However, they face a Kairat side that are seeking to become just the second club for Kazakhstan to qualify for the Champions League. They clinched a fourth Premier League title last term.

Celtic head into the game after sweeping aside Falkirk 4-1 in the Premier Sports Cup last Friday to reach the quarter-finals. Rodgers gave a number of fringe players an opportunity to impress, but is expected to revert back to his strongest line-up for this game.

They head into tomorrow’s clash without Portuguese wide man and long-term ACL victim Jota, while recent signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey is yet to make his debut since arriving on loan from Manchester City.

With everything in mind, here’s the Celtic starting XI predicted:

First-choice stopper remains the pick of the goalkeeping department and gets the nods over capable understudy Sinisalo.

1. Kasper Schmeichel - GK

First-choice stopper remains the pick of the goalkeeping department and gets the nods over capable understudy Sinisalo.

Enjoyed a strong start to the season and looks to be back to full fitness after a late return to pre-season due to his involvement in the Gold Cup over the summer.

2. Alistair Johnston - RB

Enjoyed a strong start to the season and looks to be back to full fitness after a late return to pre-season due to his involvement in the Gold Cup over the summer.

Rested on Friday evening, but is still one of Celtic's most important players. A strong leader who Rodgers relies on heavily when fit.

3. Cameron Carter-Vickers - RCB

Rested on Friday evening, but is still one of Celtic's most important players. A strong leader who Rodgers relies on heavily when fit.

Favoured to start over Trusty with new recruit Jahmai Simpson-Pusey still not up to full fitness. The Irishman has been a reliable performer in recent seasons.

4. Liam Scales - LCB

Favoured to start over Trusty with new recruit Jahmai Simpson-Pusey still not up to full fitness. The Irishman has been a reliable performer in recent seasons.

