Here’s who we think will start for Celtic in their Premiership clash with Motherwell.

Celtic are back in Premiership action this weekend when they welcome Motherwell to Parkhead.

The Hoops are coming under fire for performances on the park and for decisions in the boardroom, but a meeting between a supporters collective and club hiearchy on Monday has had the white flag waved on protests this weekend. A need for results is still high, however, after a 0-0 draw against Hibs last time out domestically and 2-0 loss to Braga midweek in the Europa League.

Kelechi Ihenacho’s leveller that was controversially ruled out has sparked dismay but the performance overall has still been critiqued. We predict five changes for facing Motherwell, with Rodgers’ trusted 4-3-3 he’s used plenty ditched, opting for three at the back like he did in the second half versus Braga.

What did Brendan Rodgers says after Celtic loss vs Braga

That sees Daizen Maeda, Benjami Nygren, Paulo Bernardo and Kelechi Iheanacho all making way, with Kieran Tierney the fifth with fitness still a pressing concern with the Scotland international. That allows Dane Murray into the centre of defence with Marcelo Saracchi out at left-wing-back. Arne Engels and Reo Hatate are in midfield with Johnny Kenny offered a chance ahead of Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rodgers said after defeat to Braga: “Whatever it is, I need to find the solution. There have been too many games now where we haven’t scored from a team that last year scored the most goals in the last 54 years of the club’s history.

“So, yes, we’re just in a spell now and it’s my responsibility. I need to somehow find the solutions to that because, like I said, we haven’t been scoring. We’ve got into some good areas and the keeper’s made some good saves, but we still need to be more aggressive in our attacking play.

Predicted Celtic team vs Motherwell

“It doesn’t really matter what it is, because nothing’s going to change in that aspect until at least January. So I need to find the answers to that. There’s still a lot of games to be played, so we need to find a solution. If we get the goal at 1-1, that breeds the confidence again. I don’t know why and I haven’t had an explanation as to why it wasn’t given. I can’t understand why the referee isn’t asked to go and have a look at it.

“Even if you look at it once, twice, and I’m assuming the guys in the VAR will have watched it more than that because of the time it took, there’s absolutely no way you look at it from every angle and think it’s touched his arm. It’s hit his face, he’s gone on and finished it really, really well. And that’s a big moment in the game for us because it would have been an equaliser and brought more confidence to us. We couldn’t quite get the goal and of course, at 1-0 when you’re chasing, we then conceded a disappointing second goal. It was very frustrating.”

Celtic predicted XI: Schmeichel; Donovan, Carter-Vickers, Murray, Scales, Sarrachi; McGregor, Engels, Hatate, Tounekti, Kenny.