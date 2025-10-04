Celtic have struggled to score goals on a regular basis this season | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers have struggled to hit their stride in an underwhelming start to the new campaign

Former Celtic talisman Chris Sutton says his old team are ‘boring’ to watch at this moment in time as he launches a scathing attack on the group’s ‘chronic lack of creativity’ after an underwhelming transfer window.

The Hoops are currently second in the league table and unbeaten but have found the net just eight times in six matches - 12 fewer than they had managed at this point last season.

Celtic have only managed one first half goal in the league all season and have been held to 0-0 draws twice in the league and four times across all competitions after failing to break down Kairat across two legs in what on paper had been viewed as a straightforward Champions League qualifier before the penalty shoot-out defeat.

The Hoops are feeling the effects of Nicolas Kuhn’s departure to Italy and the absence of Adam Idah after his decision to move south of the border. Jota also faces a long period on the sidelines in another devastating blow to the team’s attacking fluidity.

Chris Sutton slams Celtic’s style of play

Chris Sutton, who scored 84 times in 194 matches for Celtic, has labelled his former club as ‘dull’ and ‘boring’ in a column for the Daily Record.

Sutton explained: There are a zillion issues with Celtic right now but I can’t get away from the most damning thing about the side right now. They are boring. That’s not something I say lightly or for effect. Celtic are just dull right now. The performance the other night against Braga was just so flat yet again – and there are serious problems to be addressed.”

In a scathing attack on the team’s underwhelming transfer window, he also went on to discuss the stark difference between the team of the 2024/25 campaign and the one at the moment.

He added: “It’s remarkable the extent of the drop off in such a short space of time.Almost a year ago Celtic were running rings around a RB Leipzig side that arrived in Glasgow unbeaten in the Bundesliga. Eight months ago they were going toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena.

“This current Celtic team is a million miles away from that. Livingston have scored more in the Premiership, for goodness sake. We’ve gone from the thrill ride of Angeball, to the high-scoring Brendanball of last term to this. It’s slow, is negative, it’s disjointed – and it’s so predictable. That’s the biggest thing.

Rangers set to hire former Man Utd man

Former Manchester United director of operations Jim Liggett is expected to join Rangers as chief operating officer. According to Rangers Review, Liggett will take up the position of chief operating officer next month on an interim basis until the end of the season while the club searches for a permanent candidate.

Liggett was hired by Manchester United in 2017 as head of security following more than 25 years working with Greater Manchester Police. He became director of operations at Old Trafford two years later and remained with the Premier League giants until his departure last month.