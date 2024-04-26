Arsenal player and Celtic hero Kieran Tierney has suffered an injury to his adductor muscle while in training for Real Sociedad.

Following this, his status ahead of the 2024 Euros is now unclear. He isn’t the only Scotland star who could miss out on the the Euros - Brentford’s Aaron Hickey is a major doubt, as is Everton star Nathan Patterson. Additionally, Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson has also been ruled out with an ACL injury.

Tierney rose up through the youth ranks at Celtic, making his senior team Hoops debut in 2015. He went on to make 102 Scottish Premiership appearances for the club, before leaving to join Arsenal in 2019. He’s spent this term on loan at Real Sociedad and will return to North London in the summer with his future unclear.

He has made 43 appearances on the international stage, scoring a single goal along the way. A statement from Real Sociedad reads: “Kieran Tierney suffered an injury to the right longus adductor muscle during yesterday’s training. He has begun to be treated through physiotherapy. The return to usual activity will be gradual and will depend on the characteristics of the injury and the clinical evolution.”

The loss of Tierney would undoubtedly be felt by the Scotland squad. Not only is he an adaptable defender capable of covering several positions, he is also considered to be one of the Tartan Army’s star players at left-centre-back.

His natural position of left-back will be filled by Andy Robertson. It may leave Scotland with little quality in depth, especially with Patterson and Hickey also being potential absentees for the tournament.

