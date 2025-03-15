How Brendan Rodgers could line his Celtic side up against Rangers this weekend.

Celtic return to action this weekend in pursuit of derby day bragging rights as they prepare to host Rangers at Parkhead. The Hoops are a whopping 16 points ahead of their rivals in the Scottish Premiership table but they’ll be gunning for a fierce win as they seek revenge from their recent 3-0 defeat.

The last time the two Glasgow sides met, the Hoops were left stunned by a statement Ibrox performance from the Light Blues. A seventh-minute opener from Ianis Hagi set the tone for the day as goals from Robin Propper and Danilo secured the victory, while Celtic managed just one shot on target throughout the clash.

Brendan Rodgers enters the Glasgow Derby with a superb record that Barry Ferguson will be looking to dent. The Hoops boss has won 16 of his 21 games in charge of Celtic against their rivals, drawing three and losing just two. The impressive win percentage of 76 percent goes nicely in-hand with Celtic’s 51 goals scored compared to Rangers’ 21.

With nothing but three points in mind, how will Rodgers decide to line up against Rangers this weekend? We’ve predicted Celtic’s starting XI ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

Celtic predicted XI vs Rangers

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

With a clean sweep of starts in the Scottish Premiership this season, Schmeichel will be the man between the sticks once again for Celtic.

RB: Alistair Johnston

With just 17 goals conceded in the league this season, Celtic’s defence is the strongest on the board. Johnston has missed a few fixtures this season but remains a solid starting choice.

CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers

Marked as the most valuable player at Celtic by Transfermarkt, Carter-Vickers will be nailed on to start another thrilling derby.

CB: Auston Trusty

Trusty has missed some games but is the overall top pick to partner Carter-Vickers in recent months, with Liam Scales on the bench since January.

LB: Jeffrey Schlupp

Brought in on loan to bolster Rodgers’ backline, Schlupp has gone from extremely limited game time at Crystal Palace, to enjoying regular football at Parkhead.

CDM: Paulo Bernardo

Callum McGregor has said he is ‘doing everything he can’ to push on and be fit from a recent calf problem. While the captain has barely missed a match this entire season, Rodgers has options at his disposal and may opt not to risk starting McGregor when it’s not necessary.

CM: Arne Engels

With a mixed bag of starts and substitute appearances this season, Engels is on a strong run and has a goal and two assists in his last two Premiership appearances.

CM: Reo Hatate

Hatate remains a big threat for Celtic in midfield with two assists in his last three league appearances, and he’ll be hoping to make an impact on Rangers this weekend.

RW: Nicolas Kuhn

Kuhn is without a Premiership goal since early February so a derby clash is the perfect chance for him to get off the mark for March. The winger continues to heavily influence Celtic’s attack.

LW: Jota

Jota has bagged himself three goals and an assist from six appearances and just three starts so far this season. Since his return back to Celtic, he’s gotten stuck straight into the action in front of goal.

CF: Daizen Maeda

With nine goalscoring contributions in his last six league appearances, Maeda will be a big threat to the Rangers backline as he looks to continue his impressive season in attack.