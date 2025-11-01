Here’s how we think Celtic will start in the game against Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup semi final.

Celtic are looking to book another cup final slot and they’ll need to go through rivals Rangers to obtain it.

It’s been one of the most dramatic seven days at Parkhead in modern times, with manager Brendan Rodgers resigning under the cloud of a blistering verbal tirade from major shareholder Dermot Desmond. That has brought about the stunning return of ex-boss Martin O’Neill as interim gaffer alongside player pathway manager Shaun Maloney.

He was in the dugout for Wednesday’s 4-0 Premiership romp over Falkirk and now faces key team selection choices for facing Rangers. Daizen Maeda and Kieran Tierney are two in the doubt category in terms of starts after recent injury niggles.

Martin O’Neill on Rangers vs Celtic

We reckon that despite Marcelo Saracchi’s impressive performance against the Bairns, Tierney comes in to start the game at Hampden. We also believe a change will be made in midfield to keep things fresh as Reo Hatate replaces Arne Engels, with Maeda replacing Johnny Kenny through the middle, making it three alterations from midweek.

O’Neill said ahead of the game: “I’m excited by the fixture, it’s always a great one, so I’m looking forward to it. There’s a nervousness for about 72 hours before and then, if you did get the result, it was a great relief, and I think that’s what the great Walter Smith used to say about it as well, that it was relief more than anything else.

“They were fantastic fixtures and when the stadiums had the full allocation of away support as well, which was terrific, and I always felt going to Ibrox that our crowd would have helped us in the same manner that I’m sure Alex McLeish thought the Rangers crowd did at Celtic Park.

Who will start for Celtic against Rangers?

“I learned a great deal from the Falkirk game, which was great for us, so we’ll go into this game with that confidence, and that’s the most important thing. This is a big game for us and I don’t disguise that all. It’s the semi-final and it’s a big match for us. Any Celtic-Rangers game is a big game but particularly given the circumstances of recent days, if not weeks, it really is.

Captain Callum McGregor added: “They’ve come in with a real positivity and everything that the manager and Shaun have been saying has just been about reminding the players how good they are and what we’ve achieved. Some new players have come in, but there’s a real good core of players who have won stuff at this club and staff as well that have been a massive part of that.

“So they’ve been really positive and I think you could see that in the bounce from the performance the other night, and now it’s just about continuing that every three days until people are told any different. If you’re asking someone to come with that much experience, the manager has been here before and he understands the fabric of the club, and talking about that continuity, it’s Celtic people who really understand the club.”

Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Hatate, Nygren; Forrest, Maeda, Tounekti.