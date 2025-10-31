The former Celtic manager is a man of many admirers at Premier League level.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic manager is reportedly on the radar of Wolves, Crystal Palace and several other Premier League clubs.

Brendan Rodgers is out of a job after shocking Scottish football with his resignation from Parkhead earlier this week. As attentions in Glasgow turn to his replacement, speculation surrounds what comes next for the Irishman who made doubles and trebles the norm in Glasgow’s east-end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has previous Premier League experience with the likes of Liverpool and Leicester City. According to transfer guru Graeme Bailey, Wolves are one club in particular who are closely monitoring what Rodgers does next, while Crystal Palace, Fulham and Bournemouth are amongst the others holding him as a possible contingency plan.

What will Brendan Rodgers do after Celtic?

Bailey told TBR: “Brendan Rodgers decided some time ago that he wanted to leave Celtic, and things have now come to a head. He was informed weeks ago that a move back to England was his number one priority.

“He has been speaking with the English media, putting himself back in contention for possible roles, and this is a good time for him. He was discussed by Nottingham Forest after Ange Postecoglou left, and now he is on the radar of others, including Wolves.

“Wolves, as it stands, are sticking with Vitor Pereira, but I understand the club’s hierarchy is split. Some wanted Pereira out after their weekend defeat to Burnley, so they are one to watch. Rodgers is still held in huge regard, and many Premier League clubs doing their due diligence ahead of potential summer appointments – such as Bournemouth, Fulham, and Crystal Palace – have him on their long list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dermot Desmond message on Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers leaves Celtic under a cloud after an astonishing takedown by major shareholder Dermot Desmond. He wrote on the club’s official website: “We met with Brendan regularly, including in December last year and at the start of the summer, with regular dialogue in between, to discuss and agree our collective strategy, priorities, and approach. Every player signed and every player sold during his tenure was done so with Brendan’s full knowledge, approval, and endorsement. Any insinuation otherwise is absolutely false.

“His later public statements about transfers and club operations came entirely out of the blue. At no point prior to those remarks had he raised any such concerns with me, Michael, or any member of the Board or executive team. In reality, he was given final say over all football matters and was consistently backed in the recruitment process — including record investment in players he personally identified and approved.

“When his comments were made publicly, I sought to address them directly. Brendan and I met for over three hours at his home in Scotland to discuss the issue. Despite ample opportunity, he was unable to identify a single instance where the club had obstructed or failed to support him. The facts did not match his public narrative. Regrettably, his words and actions since then have been divisive, misleading, and self-serving. They have contributed to a toxic atmosphere around the club and fuelled hostility towards members of the executive team and the Board. Some of the abuse directed at them, and at their families, has been entirely unwarranted and unacceptable.”