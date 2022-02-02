Wednesday night’s encounter at Parkhead could have a significant baring on the title race

Celtic and Rangers lock horns in a massive Old Firm derby showdown at Parkhead this evening as the Scottish Premiership title race continues to heat up.

The Light Blues arrive at the home of their biggest rivals with a two point lead at the top of the table as they bid to lift the trophy for a second consecutive season.

However, momentum is with Ange Postecoglou’s Hoops side after their last-minute winner against Dundee United on Saturday closed the gap to heap added pressure on Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men, who stumbled to a 3-3 draw with Ross County.

Rangers' man of the match Leon Balogun challenges Celtic debutant Josip Juranovic during Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Celtic know a victory would see them leapfrog the long-time pacesetters but Rangers will be determined to bounce back from their recent dip in form and increased their lead at the summit.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at how both teams could line up at Parkhead...

CELTIC

FORMATION: 4-1-4-1

Ange Postecoglou is light in the central midfield area with key players missing through, suspension, injuries and international duty.

Despite his lack of match sharpness, skipper Callum McGregor is expected to return for a game of this magnitude, despite still recovering from a facial injury picked up during a Scottish Cup tie against Alloa last month.

McGregor, who is likely to wear a protective mask, will bring much-needed leadership to the side but the absence of Tom Rogic and Kyogo Furuhashi, in particular, is a blow for the Hoops.

I reckon the Parkhead boss will make four changes to the side that started Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee United.

STARTING XI

GOALKEEPER - Joe Hart will keep the gloves. The experience shot-stopper has been a rock between the sticks for the Hoops so far this season.

RIGHT-BACK - Josip Juranovic was on media duties yesterday and I feel the decision to rest him on Saturday was with a view to this game, so expect the Croatian to start ahead of Anthony Ralston.

CENTRE-BACKS - With Christopher Jullien on the brink of a return to competitive action, it is hard to envisage the Frenchman being thrown in to the side for this game, so expect Cameron Carter-Vickers to retain his partnership with Carl Starfelt at the heart of the Hoops rear guard.

LEFT-BACK - Despite being dropped to the bench against Dundee United on Saturday, Greg Taylor is likely to reclaim his starting spot from Liam Scales.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD - With Nir Bitton suspended after his red card dismissal last weekend, a bruised Callum McGregor is tipped to slot back into a deep-lying role in front of the Hoops back four.

January signings Reo Hatate and Matt O’Riley have impressed supporters in their opening games and expected both players to link up once more in a more advanced central role in the absence of Tom Rogic.

LEFT-MIDFIELD - Tough call for Postecoglou here. James Forrest started against Dundee United but has drifted in and out of games at times this season, so I reckon Felipe Jota would offer more of a creative spark. The Portuguese winger came off the bench and provided a brilliant assist for the winning goal on Saturday.

RIGHT-MIDFIELD - It’s difficult to imagine Saturday’s goal scoring hero Liel Abada being dislodged from the starting line-up given his impressive form in recent weeks.

Celtic's Liel Abada celebrates his last-minute winner against Dundee United. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

STRIKER - Daizen Maeda faces a race against time to return from international duty with Japan, so I believe Giorgos Giakoumakis will lead the line. The Greek striker has overcome his fitness problems and has scored in two of his last three games.

RANGERS

FORMATION: 4-2-3-1

Gers fans will have to wait a little bit longer to catch their first glimpse of deadline day signing Aaron Ramsey after manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst ruled out the Juventus midfielder for this match due to his lack of match fitness.

The Dutchman is able to welcome back Leon Balogun, who was a standout performer during the first Old Firm meeting of the campaign in August.

I reckon the Ibrox boss will tinker his formation (from 4-3-3) and make two changes to the side that drew 3-3 with Ross County in the Highlands.

STARTING XI

GOALKEEPER - Interesting one. Will veteran keeper Allan McGregor stay between the sticks after his error-strewn performance in Dingwall? Jon McLaughlin has proved a more than capable deputy in recent seasons and his confidence will be sky high after signing a new contract last month. Tough call for Van Bronckhorst to make but I believe he will keep the faith in McGregor.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor will keep his place despite his clangers against Ross County. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

RIGHT-BACK - Captain James Tavernier has started the majority of games this season and despite the presence of new recruit Mateusz Zukowski to provide additional competition, Tav will lead his team-mates out at Parkhead.

CENTRE-BACKS - The return of Balogun to full fitness is a welcome boost but Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey have formed a strong central defensive partnership during the Nigerian’s time of the side lines and both players should keep their places in the team.

LEFT-BACK - Borna Barisic attracted plenty of interest in the January transfer window but the Croatian hasn’t let that affect his performances.

MIDFIELD - The vastly-experiencedSteven Davis remains absent for the Gers but Van Bronckhorst has various options to call upon in this area of the park. Finland international Glen Kamara will likely occupy a deeper lying role alongside either James Sands or Ryan Jack, who is back to full fitness and came off the bench to play the final 20 minutes on Saturday.

That would ensure Scott Arfield drops to the bench with Joe Aribo, arguably the club’s best player so far this term, set to play in an advanced role.

Joe Aribo has scored in both of Rangers' previous games against Ross County this season. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

LEFT-WING - Ryan Kent returned to the side on Saturday and the playmaker is destined to start in this fixture.

RIGHT-WING - On loan Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is backed to retain his place and build on an impressive debut showing.

STRIKER - With Alfredo Morelos away on international duty with Colombia, Cedric Itten failed to grasp his big opportunity to impress and stake a claim for a regular starting spot against County. I reckon Fashion Sakala is a better option to spearhead the attack.