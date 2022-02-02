Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst will come head-to-head for first time at Parkhead in the second Old Firm meeting of the season

Glen Kamara has confirmed contract talks over a new Rangers deal. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Just two points separate Rangers and Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table ahead of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated Old Firm clash at Parkhead.

The importance of this match was heightened even further after Saturday’s round of top-flight fixtures which saw Rangers concede a late equaliser in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Ross County and ten-man Celtic nick a late winner through Liel Abada against Dundee United to narrow the gap.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory for the Hoops would stretch their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competition and more importantly would move them above their rivals into pole position having spent the entire season down chasing the Ibrox club.

A sold-out Celtic Park will host the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

However, the Light Blues will be determined to put a frantic encounter in Dingwall behind them and distance themselves at the summit once more.

The one positive for manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was the performance of Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo who scored and impressed on his debut and the £40million-rated winger will likely keep his place in the side.

Rangers have only lost once domestically so far this season but their recent form will be a slight cause for concern after allow Celtic to apply some real pressure in time for this vitally important showdown.

The first Old Firm meeting of the campaign saw a depleted Gers side clinch a pulsating 1-0 win thanks to Filip Helander’s second half header in August and Van Bronckhorst will hope for a repeat of that display.

Can Celtic seal their first derby win since December 2019 or will Rangers continue their recent dominance of the fixture?

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Celtic vs Rangers kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Rangers

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Parkhead

When: Wednesday, February 2nd – kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app from any device.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. Celtic TV and Rangers TV subscribers can watch the game live via their respective club channels.

What’s the team news ahead of Celtic vs Rangers?

Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to start Hoops captain Callum McGregor having sat out of their last last two fixtures after sustaining a nasty cheekbone injury against Alloa last month.

Given his importance to the side, McGregor could wear a protective mask with Postecoglou light on midfield options

With Nir Bitton suspended after his red card against Dundee United and Tom Rogic on international duty, McGregor could slot back in to the starting line-up even if he isn’t fully fit. David Turnbull (hamstring) and Yosuke Ideguchi (ankle) are still carrying injuries.

Celtic's Callum McGregor could feature against Rangers after making a surprise return to training. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Influential striker Kyogo Furuhashi is also absent, while Albian Ajeti remains out for the foreseeable future but Daizen Maeda could return from international duty with Japan in time to start.

Commenting on his skipper, Postecoglou stated: “Callum trained (yesterday) but I haven’t made a decision on whether he will be available.

“If he does play, whenever he does play, he will have to wear a protective mask. No doubt he would put himself on the line, but we have to balance that against his physical well-being, he has to feel comfortable.

“Knowing Cal he understands the responsibility that he has. He will only play if he feels he is at his best. If he doesn’t think he can be at his best then he will have to wait till that time is right.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has ruled out a Parkhead debut for deadline day signing Aaron Ramsey, with the on-loan Juventus midfielder short of match fitness.

Aaron Ramsey won't make his Rangers debut against Celtic on Wednesday night. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Filip Helander is likely to return in the coming weeks, while fellow centre-back Leon Balogun is available for selection after recovering from injury.