Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a couple of alterations to his starting line-up.

Celtic head to Lanarkshire this evening for a Scottish Premiership clash against Motherwell boasting a seven-point cushion at the top of the table following 12 wins in their opening 13 matches.

It is a stark contrast from 12 months ago when Ange Postecoglou was still relatively new in the Parkhead hotseat and his quickly-assembled squad were fighting to keep tabs on Rangers at the summit.

The Hoops were written off at title contenders during the first half of the campaign, but they managed to overcome a six-point deficit to Rangers to lift the trophy. Postecoglou has made it clear to his players that they must keep their feet firmly on the pedal when they head to Fir Park.

Celtic's Anthony Ralston (left) and Kyogo Furuhashi celebrate after the 4-2 win over Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The reigning champions will take to the pitch in brilliant domestic form having won seven successive games and return to the same venue that staged their Premier Sports Cup quarter-final triumph three weeks ago.

With their Champions League involvement over, Postecoglou has moved to protect his players by rotating his starting line-up on a game-by-game basis. He made a total of SEVEN changes during the 4-2 victory over Dundee United on Saturday as the Australian looks to keep a freshness within the group.

Advertisement

Here, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against Motherwell:

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers isn’t taking anything for grant after Celtic opened a substantial gap over rivals Rangers at the Scottish Premiershup summit over the weekend. He is adamant that their lead won’t affect the squad’s mentalty of focusing on each individual game in any way.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the American centre-back admitted: “That’s how we have done it since the manager has been here. We have just taken a game at a time anf focused only on our performance.

“Obviously, there is a bit of a gap there now, but at one point last season, we were six points behind and we managed to come back and win it. So we definitely know it is still early on in the season and we have to keep churning out results if we want to end up at the top.

“It’s just about not looking too far ahead and taking it game by game and wanting to win the next game and the next and the next. That’s how we look at it as a group. We’ve been playing a lot of games and it is difficult for everyone to recover fully, but I’m feeling good.

Advertisement

“It is quite constant (the fixture schedule). You sort of finish one game and you are already thinking about the next one. But we have a group that is quite used to that. It was like that for large parts of last season also and we are used to it by now.”

Celtic are expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation:

JOE HART: (GK) - Has started every league match so far this season and that theme will continue at Fir Park.

ANTHONY RALSTON: (RB) - Deserves to keep his place for the final two pre-break matches. Does exactly what is expected of him and Juranovic could be kept fresh ahead of the World Cup.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS: (CB) - The USA international is undroppable in the eyes of Postecoglou.

Celtic captain Cameron Carter-Vickers reacts during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Celtic and RB Leipzig

Advertisement

CARL STARFELT: (CB) - The Swede marked his long-awaited injury return against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu before dropping to the bench on Saturday. With Jenz walking a suspension tightrope, Starfelt could be given the nod.

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - Should occupy the inverted full-back role in place of Bernabei.

MATT O’RILEY: (CDM) - Has become a mainstay in the side and will continue to fill the anchor role. Retain an outside chance of featuring in Denmark’s World Cup squad.

AARON MOOY: (CM) - On a high after receiving a call-up to Australia’s World Cup squad earlier this week. As a result, a confident showing expected.

REO HATATE: (CM) - Another tireless shift expected in the midfield engine room from the versatile Japanese star.

FELIPE JOTA: (LW) - Standout performer once again on Saturday, despite failing to get on the scoresheet. Produced some real moments of magic.

Advertisement

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - Favoured to start over Giakoumakis after his sterling display on his previous visit to Fir Park.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC: (RW) - Expected to be given the chance to add to his goals tally after opening his accounts with a brace agaisnt Dundee United at the weekend.