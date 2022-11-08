The Hoops boss hinted at new arrivals after the World Cup, with Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi set to become the first addition.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the majority of his transfer planning for the January window has already been completed to prepare his squad for the second half of the season.

The Hoops boss, whose side have stormed into a healthy seven-point lead over rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, has been forward planning in an attempt to strengthen his squad over the winter break.

Fans will be looking to the upcoming window in anticipation, with the seemingly imminent prospect of Yuki Kobayashi expected to join the Parkhead club from J-League side Vissel Kobe. Reports suggest a deal is nearing completion for the centre-back who could become the FIFTH Japanese player to arrive at Celtic under Postecoglou’s tenure.

However, the Australian hinted that more business will be concluded in the early stages of the window with potential summer targets also being mapped out.

The Scottish champions’ recruitment last January helped to deliver the Premiership title, with trio Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda all proving an instant hit with supporters.

Postecoglou has challenged his players to finish the first quarter of the season in dominant fashion as the break from domestic football beckons, with the league leaders visiting Motherwell on Wednesday before hosting Ross County in their last match before the World Cup.

He stated: “A couple of weeks ago, we sort of did our transfer planning. The bulk of the work’s been done. What this time gives me is a little bit of opportunity just to plan for the rest of this year and probably the next summer window.

“We kind of knew this period would be critical and we need to finish it off. We need to get through the next two games nice and strong. We’ve had a really solid block of games. Champions League results aside our performances have been really strong through that and our league form’s been excellent.