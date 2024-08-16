Rangers' Scott Wright gets away from St Johnstone's David Keltjens | SNS Group

The Scottish League Cup takes centre stage this weekend with golders Rangers hosting 2020 winners in the last-16

Rangers are still reeling from their early Champions League exit in midweek - but Philippe Clement’s side will be eager to make amends when they entertain St Johnstone in one of eight Premier Sports Cup last-16 ties this weekend.

It’s a change of scene once again with the League Cup taking centre stage and the current holders will begin their defence of the trophy at home to the 2020 winners on Saturday evening at the national stadium. The Perth club booked their spot in the knockout stages of the competition after finishing top of Group F following wins over Brechin City, Greenock Morton and East Fife.

Craig Levein’s side head to Mount Florida buoyed by an impressive 3-0 victory on the road against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership, thanks to an Adama Sidibeh double and a Benji Kimpioka penalty. Rangers also recorded a league win over Motherwell in Glasgow’s Southside but suffered European disappointment a few days later.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Rangers v St Johnstone take place?

The Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, August 17. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports TV after they confirmed that all EIGHT last-16 fixtures will be available to watch on their streaming service this weekend. Scottish football fans can use promocode ‘FITBA99’ to access Premier Sports for an annual fee of £99. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Matthew MacDermid has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the cup tie. He will be assisted by Ross Macleod and Craig Ferguson. Greg Aitken is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will provide a fitness update on his squad during his pre-match media conference on Friday afternoon. Currently, Oscar Cortes and Nicolas Raskin remain on the treatment, while centre-back Leon Balogun is an injury doubt after sitting out of the Dynamo Kyiv second leg tie after he “felt something” the previous weekend.

St Johnstone will have to make do without new signing Uche Ikpeazu who suffered an accident at home which left him requiring surgery on his knee. Defender Sam McClelland is also ruled out after rupturing his Achilles in the league defeat to Aberdeen earlier this month. Manager Craig Levein remains “overly cautious” with striker Nicky Clark’s game time after various niggling injuries of late.

Latest match odds

