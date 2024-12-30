Kasper Schmeichel is hailed by his defenders after an excellent performance for Celtic. | SNS Group

The Danish international has proven to be a revelation since joining the club as a free agent last summer

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasper Schmeichel is set to hold contract talks with Celtic over his future at the club in the coming weeks.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper has been a revelation since joining on a free agent last summer as Joe Hart’s successor between the sticks, keeping an impressive 18 clean sheets after starting all 28 games for Brendan Rodgers’ side so far this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Danish international penned an initial 12 month contract but Parkhead chiefs have an option to extend his deal by a further season. Schmeichel played a vital role in helping Celtic secure the Premier Sports League Cup earlier this month after saving Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz’s crucial penalty in a sudden death shoot-out.

Now, the Scottish Sun claim he plans to sit down with club officials to discuss agreeing fresh terms in the new year.

Kasper Schmeichel was the hero for Celtic as they defeated Rangers in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. | Getty Images

He stated: “It’s something we’ll sit down and talk about at some point in the new year. For now, I’m not thinking that far ahead. My focus is on the things that are happening here and now.

“There’s always something big happening at a big club like Celtic. We have already won a cup final, we lead the league with great and entertaining football and an incredibly solid defence, which I am especially happy about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And we are in a good position in the Champions League after only one defeat in six games. It would be a great achievement to advance.”

Schmeichel, who recently confessed to feeling in the best condition of his career, has hinted he would be keen to extend his stay in the east end of Glasgow beyond the summer with the Scottish champions benefitting hugely from the experienced keeper excellent shot-stopping ability and distribution this season.

“Signing there felt like coming home football-wise,” he added. “But one of the most important things for me is also to feel the approach to sport and football – to feel the mentality when it comes to how important it is to win.

“It’s a special culture at British clubs that I grew up with, so that’s why it suits me well. Furthermore, the atmosphere around the matches is unique. There is nothing like a full stadium in the UK, and ours is in a class of its own. There are 60,000 every time. It’s a wild experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Living in Glasgow and playing for Celtic is fantastic because you really feel that football means a lot to a lot of people. Everyone has a relationship and an attitude towards football. It’s a gift to play football in such passionate surroundings.”