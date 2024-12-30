Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic hero has been blasted south of the border.

A Celtic hero has felt the fury of Fulham manager Marco Silva after a tackle that only merited a yellow card.

Ryan Christie left the Hoops for Bournemouth in 2021 and has now made himself a regular with the Cherries in England’s top flight. The Scotland international featured at the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Fulham but Silva hasn’t been left pleased in the aftermath.

Referee Robert Jones decided only to book Christie after a tackle on Antonee Robinson. The midfielder caught the defender across the shin near half-time and Jones deemed the challenge only merited a yellow and VAR backed that up. Silva wasn’t impressed.

He said: “I would like to sit here and explain why it wasn't a sending-off but I can't. Against Tottenham this season we played with 10 men for a tackle that was much less aggressive than this one and, when I saw the red card for Tom Cairney in that game and not for this one, I just cannot explain it.

"I saw the leg of Robinson at half-time and it was bad. If we see how the player went in like that, I would like to see an explanation. For me it was a red card."

During time at Celtic, Christie made himself a hero with trophies aplenty after a move from Inverness CT and loan spell at Aberdeen. He won three Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cup trophies before making his move to the Cherries almost three-and-a-half years ago.