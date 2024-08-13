The defender is linked with Celtic | Getty Images

The Premier League star has been centre of Celtic transfer rumours.

A reported Celtic transfer target is on his way out of his current Premier League club, Fabrizio Romano claims.

Chris Mepham is with Bournemouth but chances to impress were limited last season, making 13 appearances. He has featured 150 times across the Premier League and English Championship, alongside his standing as a seasoned international for Wales.

It was claimed by the Daily Mail earlier this summer that the Premiership champions “have added Bournemouth central defender Chris Mepham to a list of summer signing targets.” A fee in the region of £8m that the Cherries would prove steep, but a £9.5m move for Adam Idah shows Celtic aren’t afraid to splash that type of cash.

They aren’t the only ones going to be after him though, according to Fabrizio Romano. One thing is certain though, and that is Mepham is hunting a new home with a desire to seek fresh challenges following his Bournemouth stint.

Romano said on X: “Chris Mepham will leave Bournemouth in this window, either on loan or permanently. Ipswich, Torino and Anderlecht all in the race with more expected to join as he’s ready to try new chapter.”

Currently, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are the two main central defenders for manager Brendan Rodgers. Stephen Welsh, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki and Yuki Kobayashi are providing cover but none of them have made inroads into dislodging either star out of the team. Welsh, Lagerbielke and Kobayashi have also been the subject of Parkhead exit talk this summer.