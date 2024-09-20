Odsonne Edouard moved from Celtic to Crystal Palace | SNS

The Celtic hero made a move to Leicester City in the transfer window.

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper says Odsonne Edouard’s Celtic experience will help him shine at the Foxes.

The striker is a hero in Hoops after 87 goals and 38 assists in a trophy-laden stint at Parkhead, before leaving for Crystal Palace in 2021. His Eagles stint is over for now too, joining Leicester City on loan for the rest of the season in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No debut has been made yet but Cooper has been talking up his new asset ahead of their latest clash against Everton. And he made reference to Edouard’s time at Celtic being used to get the best out of him when it comes to big matches.

He said to Leicester Mercury: “It’s felt like he’s been with us for a while now. It’s allowed him to develop his relationships with his team-mates and the staff and understand how we want the team to play and his role within it.

“He adds good experience to the attacking part of the pitch. He’s played mainly as a number nine but he can also play in some slightly different positions at the top of the pitch. I’ve spoken often of wanting a variety of options and different profiles that we can hopefully select wisely for each and every game. Odsonne is a good example of that. We’re enjoying working with him and it’ll be great to get him involved sooner rather than later.

“Jamie (Vardy) has been well-known for playing on the limit, his runs in behind, and really coming alive in the box, and that’s what’s given him the career we’ve seen over many years now. Odsonne can definitely offer that as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You need more than one option in every position. He has Premier League experience, he has big-game experience as well due to his time at Celtic and the big stage there.

“The more attacking options you can have going into a game, and during a game for changes, the better. That’s the modern game, it’s not just about the starting team, it’s not just about having one player for one position. It’s about having a real variety and that’s what he adds to us.”