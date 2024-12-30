Celtic 'likely' to miss out on transfer as 'valuable' Rangers man urged to leave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks in January

Celtic are eyeing another title under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers this season. They are currently top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers are sat in 2nd place in the league above Aberdeen. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Premier League links latest

Celtic have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall recently, as reported by Football Insider. The Hoops have the chance to add more quality to their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

In this latest update regarding their links to the 26-year-old this winter, the Daily Record claim he is ‘likely’ to stay put in the Premier League next month or join a promotion chasing Championship side instead of a switch up to Scotland. He only made the move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

However, Dewsbury-Hall has struggled to break into Chelsea’s team. He has made only five appearances in the league so far this season for the London club.

After joining them from Leicester City, he said: “It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player. This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to show everybody what I can do.”

Rangers man urged to leave

Former Chelsea man Adrian Mutu has urged Ianis Hagi to leave Rangers and join Genoa in Italy. The attacking midfielder has played nine matches in the league this term and has chipped in with three assists.

Mutu has said, as per a report by The National: "I believe Ianis Hagi would quickly establish himself at Genoa if he agreed on his personal terms and they could reach a transfer fee deal with Rangers. He has the qualities needed to play at that level - I think he just needs to raise his confidence levels.

“Ianis went straight to Serie A after making his debut in League 1 at Farul. Of course, he also knows Italian. He knows the country so he can adapt quickly. Ianis is a valuable player. What does he need? Confidence and continuity in development, I think that's what Ianis needs at the moment."

Hagi, who is 26-years-old, has been brought back into the fold by Rangers over recent times. He spent the last campaign away on loan in Spain at Alaves to get some game time.