Other forward alternatives have been drafted up as Celtic eye a replacement for star man Kyogo Furuhashi

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy has been put forward as a possible Celtic signing option should Kyogo Furuhashi complete his move to French side Rennes.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is preparing for life without the prolific Japanese striker, who is on the verge of sealing a £10 million switch to the Ligue 1 outfit - which would leave Adam Idah and youngster Johnny Kenny as the Parkhead club’s only recognised number nines.

A list of transfer alternatives have been touted, with Brondby frontman Mathias Kvistgaarden emerging as the top target. However, reports in Denmark claim he is expected to remain with his team mates at their mid-season training camp in America.

That could spell bad news for Rodgers, who will be desperate to have more than two forward options available to him for the remainder of the season if a new arrival cannot be secured before the winter transfer deadline.

And former Rangers ace Moore reckons that veteran talisman Vardy - who scored in the Foxes 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham on Sunday - could be high on Rodgers’ shopping list, having previously managed the 38-year-old during his time at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, the ex-Ibrox defender stated: “Kyogo’s goals are consistent and they are regular. He is perfect for the way that Celtic play. He will be a big loss. There’s no doubt about that.

“Will Celtic still be able to finish the back end of the season in a strong positive manner? Or, do they tail off a little bit and then in the off-season, the conversations are a little bit different?

“You talked about it earlier and maybe a top-notch player coming in on loan, or something like that. I haven’t watched every game, but is Vardy playing every single week down the road? He has seven goals and is 38. Brendan has worked with him.”