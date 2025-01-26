Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines with Rangers and Celtic flavourings.

Rangers and Celtic are both gearing up for transfer business over the next week in the final throes of the January window.

At Ibrox, they have signed Lille defender Rafael Fernandes. There are a range of players who could head the other way though with Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell and Cyriel Dessers amongst those linked with making a move away from Ibrox.

An increasing injury situation could also force boss Philippe Clement into the market. At Celtic, things are getting wacky as with a major exit in Kyogo to Rennes, club hero Jota could return to the Hoops from the same Ligue 1 club.

Then there’s the small matter of a possible Kieran Tierney move from Arsenal. With plenty on the go, here are the latest transfer headlines from both clubs.

Hagi demand

It’s been claimed that Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi has instructed his agents to find him a move to Serie A, where he previously played for Fiorentina. Hagi settled a contract dispute with the Ibrox club at the start of the season but is out of terms at the end of the season. Pescurt, an outlet in Hagi’s native Romania, state: “Ianis Hagi has decided to focus solely on Rangers until the end of the season.

“Although he is in the final months of his contract with the Scottish club, the Romanian international has told his agents that he wants to return to Serie A, where he previously played for Fiorentina. Manager Philippe Clement said both parties are keen to continue working together, although Hagi may have to accept a pay cut to sign a new long-term deal. The 26-year-old is currently happy in Glasgow and is awaiting the club's proposals.”

Celtic ‘like’ Brighton star

It’s been claimed that Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is one player that Celtic have their eye on as the hunt for who replaces Kyogo commences. Sky Sports claim “are expected to make an approach for Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden.” That said, they won’t rush a move if they can’t find the write one and Brighton’s Ferguson is one on their minds.

The report adds: “It is understood Celtic are not going to panic buy – and would also consider a loan deal for a striker in this window, if they can’t make a breakthrough with one of their main targets. The club have been linked with a loan move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson. He is a player the Hoops like, but a number of Premier League and European clubs are also interested.