Matt O’Riley’s Celtic future continues to dominate the transfer headlines in Scotland

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have stolen a march on Southampton and Atalanta in the race to sign in-demand Celtic playmaker Matt O’Riley, according to reports.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been the subject of rampant transfer speculation throughout 2024, starting with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid’s failed loan-to-buy offer in January, before more recent talk of a £15m offer from Serie A side Atalanta.

The former MK Dons man fired in 19 goals and 18 assists across all competitions for Celtic last term and continued to show his influence on the team in this season’s curtain raiser by providing an assist during a commanding 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

O’Riley was the catalyst for the team’s Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup triumph last season and is a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans moving forward as the Hoops target a fourth consecutive title defence and huge improvements in this season’s Champions League.

However, it is claimed that Celtic would be willing to do business if they receive an offer upwards of £25m, eclipsing the club-record fee for sale, which is reportedly an amount Brighton are now willing to pay, according to Italian sports website Alfredoperulla.

The outlet, which writes from the perspective of Atalanta, reports that Brighton have tabled an offer of £25m which also includes an additional £4m in performance related add-ons.

It states: “Matt O'Riley, Celtic 's jewel , is increasingly destined to leave his current club. Brighton, which has great financial availability, has always targeted O'Riley and in the last few hours has reportedly presented an offer of 25 million plus 4 bonuses which is really close to what the Scottish club has always asked.”

Brighton appear keen to sign a goalscoring midfielder to replace the output of German international Pascal Gross after his departure to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the summer. O’Riley also fits the profile of Brighton’s transfer model which is to sign young talented players that they can sell on in future transfer windows for a huge profit.

Southampton are thought to be the main side providing opposition in the transfer window. The newly-promoted side crucially have Russell Martin in the dugout, who is a familiar face to O’Riley, having given him his professional breakthrough at MK Dons earlier in his career.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has previously advised the club's interest in O’Riley to ‘value the player not the league’ when discussing the Dane’s future in Glasgow. If O’Riley was to depart it would leave a huge void in Celtic’s midfield as it would be hugely hard to replace such an influential figure. So far this summer in terms of outfield men, they have signed Paulo Bernardo on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell