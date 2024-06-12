Premier League star directly addresses Celtic transfer chances amid rumbling summer rumours
Kieran Tierney would only want to move back to Celtic when he’s still in top condition as he addressed return chances.
The Arsenal defender is out of favour at the Emirates, having spent time out on loan at Real Sociedad last season. Reports suggest he could be available for as little as £10m, having moved to the Premier League from Celtic for £25m in 2019.
Rumours of making a move to reunite with Brendan Rodgers refuse to go away. And speaking with The Athletic on possibly returning to Celtic one day, he said the exit choice is not one he regrets, but a few things must be clear if he is to make a comeback.
He said: “I don’t regret it. I still miss it but I knew life would never be the same. I was living my dream. Being a footballer is the dream but playing for Celtic was the ultimate. I left that to go and challenge myself in the Premier League and come up against the best to see how I’d cope.
“If I go back, I want to be feeling how I did there before. I’ll be a different player to what I was, as I’ve been away for years, but I wouldn’t want to go back if I wasn’t feeling 100 per cent in my body.
“I know the intensity and the demand to win so, if I go back, it will be when I’m still feeling good.”
Tierney also opened up on the similarities between Sociedad and Celtic. He added: “I noticed the Saltires behind the goal as soon as I arrived. People say they weren’t there before me but a lot of Basque people relate to Scotland because of the independence movements.
“When I was less than 10, I remember asking my dad (at Celtic Park) what that flag is and he told me it was the Basque Country. It’s not until you’re older you understand it and see the similarities with Celtic fans. It was a nice wee coincidence.”
