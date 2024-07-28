Premiership predicted table vs actual table 23/24 - where Celtic, Rangers ranked

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership once again last season. They lost popular former boss Ange Postecoglou last summer when Tottenham Hotspur came calling.
Brendan Rodgers was brought back to Celtic Park and was able to win the title and the Scottish Cup. He will be hoping for the same again in the next campaign.
They have enjoyed a succesful pre-season so far and have beaten Manchester City and Chelsea over in America.
Rangers will be aiming to have something to say about that though. Philippe Clement’s side have been busy on the transfer front over recent times as they look to pip their rivals to top spot next term.
In the meantime, here is a look at how the 2023/24 season played out in comparison to the initial predicted table (via GlasgowWorld), with a couple of surprises in there…
