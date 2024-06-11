Liverpool forked out £5.2m in compensation to bring Rodgers to Anfield from Swansea City in 2012.

The latest transfer rumours roundup for Celtic and Rangers this week.

With Euro 2024 just days away, all eyes are on Scotland’s opening match against hosts Germany. Celtic stars Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor and James Forrest have been named as part of Steve Clarke’s final squad.

But while the international clock ticks down, the summer transfer window is also fast approaching. Let’s dive into some of the latest summer transfer rumours for both Celtic and Rangers following another rollercoaster season in the Scottish Premiership.

Major Celtic target ‘tempted’ by Parkhead move

Celtic are thick into their pursuit of a new goalkeeper following Joe Hart's decision to retire after a final title-winning season in Glasgow. Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher remains at the top of their list and HITC has reported that he is ‘tempted’ by the idea of making the switch to Parkhead.

Kelleher has impressed during his time on Merseyside but he is now searching for the opportunity to become first choice, which is not something Liverpool can offer with Alisson as their mainstay in goal. It is now more than likely the 25-year-old will move on from the Reds this summer and while he is ‘intrigued by the prospect’ of playing in front of Celtic fans and competing in Champions League football, there is a hurdle neither party can ignore.

Celtic are aware that Kelleher won’t come cheap and they reportedly know that ‘even a club-record bid of £15 million’ may not be enough to sweeten Liverpool. An offer well in excess of their record £9 million sum for Odsonne Edouard will need to be put on the table, and it’s a very steep ask for them.

The Hoops aren’t short of options but the Cork-born shot-stopper has been a regular name on their radar for a while now.

‘Suitable’ offer for key duo will could persuade Rangers

A number of Rangers stars have attracted attention ahead of the summer window and defensive duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson are both on the radar of Al-Ettifaq.

Ex-Gers boss Steven Gerrard is looking to raid his former club in hope to improve his side’s form next season. A report from Hi Koura claims that it is to be ‘expected’ that the Philippe Clement’s side will ‘open the door’ to discussing both Tavernier and Goldson’s exits if a ‘suitable’ offer is presented by the Saudi side.