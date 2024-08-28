Gustav Isaksen of SS Lazio has snubbed a move to Celtic | Getty Images

The Danish attacker has indicated he doesn’t want to leave Lazio for Parkhead before Friday’s deadline

Celtic have hit a dead end in their pursuit of £12 million-rated Lazio forward Gustav Isaksen after he reportedly told the Italian giants he wants to remain at the club and fight for his future instead.

It was reported earlier this week that the Danish international has emerged as a late transfer target for Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers to provide cover for Kyogo Furuhashi and recent £9.5m signing Adam Idah. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Premiership champions approached the Serie A outfit proposing an initial loan deal worth £1.6m with an obligation to buy the player next summer.

The 23-year-old has been unable to make much of an impact in the Italian capital since arriving from FC Midtjylland in a £10m-plus add ons deal last summer having scored 22 goals in his homeland the previous year. However, he was handed a second chance to impress by new boss Marco Baroni with a substitute appearance in their first league game of the season against Udinese in which he netted a late consolation during the 2-1 defeat.

And now multiple reports from the Eternal City confirm that Isaksen wants to remain at the club during this window and battle for a place in the starting XI, even though Lazio are open to a potential sale. A deal now looks off the table with Sky Sports claiming that the Hoops haven't followed up on their interest with a formal bid.

It has also been suggested the Rome outfit were demanding that the deal included an £11.8m obligation to buy before the attacker stepped in to close the door on a move to Glasgow’s East End. Isaksen played 37 times for Lazio last season, scoring three goals. It’s understood the Italians may need to sell a player before adding any new arrivals to their squad and Isaksen is one player they are willing to sever ties with.

Former Hoops defender Erik Sviatchenko, who played alongside Isaksen in Denmark, reckons he has what it takes to be a “star man” at Celtic and compared him to one of his former Parkhead team mates. Sviatchenko - who made 63 appearances for Celtic between 2015 and 2018 - reckons he could have the same kind of success that Patrick Roberts enjoyed if he changed his mind about a move.

He told PLZ Soccer: “If Celtic fans think of prime Patrick Roberts, that’s who he is when he is at his best. He is a very-well grounded person and has a solid family. He is a great young guy and someone who I was close to at Midtjylland and helped a lot. He got his move to Lazio where he is still trying to figure it out. As Patrick did when he came (to Celtic) from Man City and had those two years, I think and hope it could be the case with Gustav. It would be incredible for him and the fans. I think he would grow into that role of being a star man for the Hoops.”