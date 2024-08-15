Adam Idah has returned to Celtic on a permanent transfer following a loan spell from Norwich City last season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Adam Idah has officially joined Celtic on a five-year deal following his impressive loan spell.

The wait is finally over for Celtic fans as Adam Idah has officially made the permanent switch to Parkhead. After a long summer of speculation and ongoing talks, the Hoops have brought the goalscorer in full-time, agreeing a five-year deal worth up to £9.5 million.

Idah first linked up with Celtic earlier this year, joining the ranks in February to see out the second half of the season across the border. Apart from his loan move, the 23-year-old had never played anywhere but Norwich City in his senior career after coming through the youth ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idah made 15 Scottish Premiership appearances for Celtic last season and contributed eight goals and two assists in that time. His contract will see him at the club until 2029 and he leaves Carrow Road with a great a mount of support behind him.

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper has wished Idah well in his next chapter as he makes his first full senior move away from the Canaries.

“Adam leaves with our very best wishes. He has a great opportunity at Celtic to continue his progression. The academy staff have taken great pride in seeing Adam develop from a youth team player into the senior squad, and going on to become a full international with the Republic of Ireland,” Knapper told Norwich City’s website.

“So many people here played a part in his journey, and he and everyone should be really proud of that. Everyone at Norwich City wishes Adam the very best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Idah will be reunited with Brendan Rodgers and his teammates for their title-defending season. Celtic have kicked off the perfect start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership campaign, banking maximum points from their opening two games against Kilmarnock and Hibs. The Hoops have scored six goals and conceded none, putting them at the top of the table in superb form so far.