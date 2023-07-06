The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow clubs continue their preparations for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

The summer transfer window continues at pace with both Celtic and Rangers continuing to be active in building their squads for the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Beale has already brought in multiple new signings with another expected soon as Cyriel Dessers nears a move to Ibrox. Meanwhile, Celtic have lost Jota to Saudi Arabia and replacing the talented forward will be a big ask for Brendan Rodgers but a significant transfer fee should help towards that.

In the headlines today, a club chief has apparently ‘backed down’ and opened the door for Celtic to move for a long term transfer target that could cost them around £2.1 million. As for Rangers, reports linking one of their players with a move to Italy have been dismissed in the press. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Thursday, July 6:

£2.1m Celtic transfer on as club chief ‘backs down’

Per a report from the Daily Record, South Korean winger Yang Hyun-Jun has forced open the door to a £2.1 million switch to Celtic after his club chief backed down following a crunch meeting. The player’s club, Gangwon, were said to be unwilling to sell the player this summer according to previous reports.

However, CEO Kim Byung-ji has apparently had a change of heart and ‘cleared the pathway’ for the player to make the move to Glasgow’s east end. He said: “We have to consider the impact of the current situation on the club as well as on the player himself. This is a positive message. A contract is only possible when the details are negotiated. No one knows what will happen in the middle of the process. However, both clubs and players are reviewing it positively.”

Italian interest in Rangers star dismissed

Football.Scotland have dismissed previous reports that Italian side Lecce have made an approach to sign Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi. It comes just days after the Press & Journal also confirmed that links to Premiership rivals Aberdeen were also wide of the mark.

