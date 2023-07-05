Celtic and Rangers’ are ramping up pre-season training preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with both clubs expected to add new signings over the coming weeks.

The Hoops could be near to finalsing a deal for a South Korean winger, while a Rangers fringe player might be heading to the Middle East. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow giants on Wednesday, July 5:

Yang-Hyun Jun to Celtic transfer chances ‘increased’

Celtic could finally land South Korean target Yang Hyun-Jun after reports in his homeland suggested Gangwon FC have reluctantly agreed to sell the winger.

Yang Hyun-Jun (Image: Gangwong FC)

The 21-year-old demanded his club sanction a transfer switch to the Hoops earlier this month, but his parent club have been playing hardball with the Scottish champions due to their current K-League position and the threat of relegation.

Gangwon had previously refused to sell their prized asset until the January window, ensuring the Parkhead club have has to remain patient in their effort to strike a deal for the attacker.

According to Sports Chosun, Gangwon officials have now agreed to alter their stance over the sale of the player after in-person talks were held with CEO Kim Byeong-Ji. As a result, Yang’s hopes of moving to Europe have “increased” with a fee already agreed upon between the two clubs.

Personal terms have yet to be finalised but Yang have been very vocal in his desire to join Celtic in recent days which included offering to pay up his salary in order for the club to allow him to leave.

He stated earlier this week: “Advancing to Europe is a dream of all players. I am the same. I want to go in the summer, not winter. I hope (the club) sends it as promised. It is an opportunity that does not come easily (joining Celtic). I told the CEO, general manager, and coach that I wanted to advance.

“Europe is said to be easier to adapt in the summer. Of course, the team is in a difficult situation, but when an offer came from the United States last season, the goal was to go to Europe. So I didn’t go to America and stayed with the team. Also, if an offer comes from Europe, the club said they would actively help.

“Celtic is a good offer, so I want to go this summer. I have to do my best as a member of Gangwon. but I think the desire to go will still be there. I hope Gangwon will allow me to transfer. If the fee isn’t enough, I’ll even give my salary.”

Ex-Rangers boss ‘eyes’ reunion with Ibrox winger

Newly-appointed El-Attifaq manager Steven Gerrard is reportedly preparing a £2million ovver for Rangers fringe player Scott Wright.

The Daily Record claim Wright’s name has been placed on a list of potential summer targets by the Liverpool icon after he agreed to make the move to the Middle East earlier this week.

The report adds that Wright is part of a ‘phase three wave’ of targets the Saudi club are looking at in this window. The 25-year-old winger was signed by Gerrard as a free agent from Aberdeen during his spell in charge at Ibrox.

And despite falling out of favour under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and most recently Michael Beale, Wright is still wanted by Gerrard after being deemed surplus to requirements.

