Captains Luke Modric and Joe Hart prior to the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic at the Santiago Bernabeu in November 2022. | (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic have been told to make transfer moves.

A pundit has told Celtic they can’t expect Champions League pain again unless they equip Brendan Rodgers with five new players.

So far this summer, the Premiership champions have not signed an outfield player. They have bolstered their goalkeeping department with experienced stopper Kasper Schmeichel signed up while Viljami Sinisalo has also arrived from Aston Villa.

Paulo Bernardo is one star they want to add to their midfield while the likes of Adam Idah, Hugo Bueno and Shea Charles have all been linked. They will look to defend their league and Scottish Cup crowns this campaign while they will also have designs on winning the League Cup again, facing Hibs in the last 16.

Pundit McManus has been looking to what Celtic can expect in the Champions League. The Hoops have been dumped iut the competition at the group stage in the last two seasons and enter again in the revamped league phase.

Without some new signings, the former Hibs, Dundee and Colorado Rapids player reckons they will struggle to make a dent versus the elite, despite having enough to take home another league title up against Rangers He told PLZ: “If they are planning on being competitive in the Champions League they need to sign four or five players.