Gustaf Lagerbielke is set to bank parent club Celtic a sizeable transfer fee as he edges towards a permanent summer exit.

The Swedish international defender, who joined the Hoops from IF Elfsborg in a deal worth £3 million in 2023, failed to make the grade in Glasgow under Brendan Rodgers and was subsequently loaned out to Eredivisie side FC Twente last summer.

That move has worked out nicely for the 24-year-old centre-back after producing a string of standout performances and he’s now been touted to make the switch th the Netherlands on a permanent basis - with Celtic’s expected to reap the benefits for opting NOT to include a fixed option-to-buy clause into the deal.

Celtic to extend trend of profiting from fringe players

It’s understood the Scottish champions will recoup the fee splashed out to sign him almost two years ago, continuing the club’s trend of profiting from fringe players. Celtic sold the likes of Oh Hyeon-gyu, Mikey Johnston and Alexandro Bernabei for just over a combined £10m in recent years - and Lagerbielke will join that list.

Amid his strong run of form, former Ajax chief scout Hans van der Zee revealed Celtic beat the Dutch club to land Lagerbielke. Reports in the Netherlands claim Twente fear they will be priced out of a summer transfer swoop because they didn't include a clause to fix a transfer fee – opening the door to other clubs to spark a potential bidding war.

Ex-Ajax talent spotter Van der Zee isn't surprised, admitting: “I thought Lagerbielke was a positive influence for Twente again and played well. When I was at Ajax, I also had him in mind for the club and suggested buying him when he was still playing for Elfsborg. But he went to Celtic for 3.5million euros instead. He didn't do well at Celtic, otherwise they wouldn't have loaned him out - they would have kept him.”

Jan Poortvliet - former Dutch World Cup winger and ex-Southampton manager - has also been impressed by Lagerbielke during his time in the Netherlands. He stated: “Gustaf Lagerbielke immediately caught my eye at Twente. He plays very relaxed, has qualities of building from the back and is defensively strong, where he is well positioned. He is quite tall, but also quite athletic and comfortable on the ball.”