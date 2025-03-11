The draw for the last four of the Scottish Cup was made following Monday’s final Quarter-Final clash between Livingston vs St Johnstone

Celtic have been drawn against two-time Scottish Cup winners St Johnstone in the semi-finals after the draw was made live on BBC Scotland on Monday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are bidding to retain the trophy for a third successive year and the 43rd time in their history after overcoming Hibs 2-0 at Parkhead in the quarter-final stage on Sunday.

The Hoops will take on the Perth side, who advanced to the last four with a narrow 1-0 win away to Championship outfit Livingston thanks to a stunning 30-yard second half strike from Graham Carey.

Saints, who lifted the silverware for a second time in 2021, will be massive underdogs against runaway Premiership leaders having already suffered heavy defeats to Rodgers’ men this term - losing 6-0 at home and 4-0 in Glasgow’s east end. They haven’t won any of their last four meetings and occupy bottom spot in the top-flight.

Reacting to the draw, boss Simo Valakari commented: “We get the toughest opponent of all, but we will go and enjoy it. We can dare to dream, it's all about the cup - dreaming.”

Meanwhile, eight-time winners Hearts will attempt to reach the final for the first time since 2022 when they face off against last season’s beaten semi-finalists Aberdeen, who will look to go one stage further than last season.

The Dons lost on penalties following a 3-3 draw with Celtic and haven’t won the Scottish Cup since 1990. In contrast, Hearts last won it in 2012.

Both semi-final ties will be played at Hampden Park on the weekend of April 19/20.

