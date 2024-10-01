£7m Celtic summer target commits future to current club as Rangers announce loan exit

Brendan Rodgers during a Celtic training session at the Lennoxtown Training Centre, on August 16, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A roundup of Celtic and Rangers headlines following the latest round of Scottish Premiership results.

Celtic continued their perfect start to the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season with a thumping 6-0 win over St Johnstone. With 20 goals across their first six games and none conceded, the Hoops lead the pack with some impressive stats. However, Aberdeen are also keeping the pressure on, with just goal difference currently separating them from the reigning champions.

Rangers played out a slim 1-0 win over Hibs thanks to a Tom Lawrence goal but remain five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in third place. Following their latest results, let’s take a look at some of the lates headlines for the two Glasgow sides.

Celtic target pens new deal with club

Over the summer, Jake Clarke-Salter of Queens Park Rangers was the subject of hefty interest in both England and Scotland. Celtic were among those keen on signing the defender but faced competition from the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

It was reported that a bid in the region of £5-7 million would have been enough for a sale but no club met the asking price. Now, Clarke-Salter has signed a new deal with QPR described as ‘long-term’ but with no specific length mentioned. He has also addressed the interest shown in him over the summer and his decision to stay at Loftus Road.

“Obviously that was reported — I just tried to focus on the football because myself and my family have really enjoyed my time at QPR so far. My kids are settled here. I love working with Martí [Cifuentes], with the good players we have — hopefully we’re building something exciting. I’m really happy to be part of it.”

Rangers starlet leaves on loan

Rangers have confirmed that youngster Greig Allen has left the club for a loan spell with Bonnyrigg Rose. The 19-year-old has signed for the League Two side until the end of the season and will be hoping to get some important first team minutes in the tank.

Allen is yet to make his senior debut for Rangers but the Light Blues wrote on the club website that they ‘look forward to seeing his continued progression’ as he takes on this valuable step to aid his career growth.