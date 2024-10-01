Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Scottish club is facing cash woes over a decade on from Rangers’ issues.

The company that were involved in the liquidation of Rangers are back in Scottish football with a League One side enduring financial woe.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC have entered talks over the possibility of entering administration with the same company that handled Rangers’ liquidation back in 2012. According to the Inverness Courier through documents they have seen, “initial contact has been made with large accountancy firm BDO which, as well as dealing with Rangers, also were the administrators for Hearts and Dunfermline.”

Managed by Duncan Ferguson, the Highland club were relegated to the third tier last season amid their financial woes mounting in the background. During the summer, American investors had entered advanced talks over a takeover.

A club insider told the Daily Record: “The club is keen to conclude the current negotiations as quickly as possible to bring some financial stability.

"The board is aware of interest from other investors but have been open about the prompt need to pay off monies due to creditors and ensure the survival of the club. That is why it has set a deadline for later this month. The current negotiations are fairly well advanced with further discussions planned.”

Ex-chairman Alan Savage has returned to look at the finances. He has said losses since 2019 had amounted to around £5.5m and £6m, and dropping out of the SPFL to the Highland League had been a possible worst case scenario. Savage promised in August to maintain the club for three-six months as he sought a possible buyer.