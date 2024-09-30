Hibs' Nectar Triantis fouls Rangers' Robin Propper | SNS Group

Rangers vs Hibs refereeing decisions have been put under the microscope.

A former Premier League referee has been left giving VAR and Nick Walsh the thumbs up over Rangers vs Hibs decisions at the weekend.

Philippe Clement’s men won 1-0 in the Premiership, despite a spirited performance from their visitors. After a Tom Lawrence effort, Hibs had the chance to level the game when John Souttar was penalised for a handball inside the home box, but Mykola Kukharevych couldn’t convert his spot-kick.

Two points of refereeing debate stemmed from the game. One for a Nectar Triantis tackle on Rangers’ Robin Propper that resulted in a yellow card, but whether or not it was red has been asked of ex-EPL referee Dermot Gallagher.

He said to Sky Sports: “I think it’s a yellow card. He gets the ball but it’s the force and intensity that he’s yellow carded for but he doesn’t go over the top of the ball or land with his studs on the shin.”

The Souttar handball has sparked further inquests. Rangers boss Clement wasn’t so sure about the decision but Gallagher backed the call to hand Hibs a penalty. Gallagher added: “The ball is going directly towards the goal and his arm is outstretched. He’s blocked a shot at goal. The keeper is there so it’s not a red card but it is a handball and a penalty.”

Bobby Madden meanwhile has been left with a sore head over claims Hibs should have had the chance to retake their penalty. Some claimed Propper encroached the box and some wondered whether goalkeeper Jack Butland was off his line but the former SPFL ref was having none of it.

Madden added on Instagram: “My head is sore with this p***. The goalkeeper is only required to have part of one foot on or above the goal line. As of the summer, a penalty is not retaken if there’s encroachment by a defender. It’s only retaken if they impact.”