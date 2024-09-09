Getty Images

The Hoops made several bids for the Polish midfielder over the summer but the move collapsed in the final stages of the window

Celtic’s transfer interest in Mateusz Bogusz could still be resurrected after the midfielder’s father revealed his son’s ultimate aim is to return to Europe - less than a fortnight after seeing the prospect of a switch to Glasgow collapse.

However, a potential deal fell through for the £8m-rated versatile star after both parties failed to reach an agreement, meaning the Parkhead club promptly shifted their focus on to record signing Arne Engels and Luke McCowan from Premiership rivals Dundee.

Bogusz, who is under contract with LA until December 2026, has netted 17 goals and chipped in with seven assists Stateside this term. But he is now looking to win a move back across the Atlantic, according to his dad Piotr who admits they weren't too excited about Mateusz’s move to America from Leeds United in the first place. Opening up on his son’s decision to leave Elland Road for the Major League Soccer last year before setting up a potential timeline for a return to European football, Piotr told Przeglad Sportowy: “When we first heard about the interest from MLS, we didn’t treat it with much enthusiasm. We thought that maybe it would be better to wait for other offers. Mateusz wasn’t convinced either.

“But the Americans didn’t give up, they were determined and that’s probably the main reason why he decided to make this move. Coach (Steve) Cherundolo and the club’s director called us and presented us with an idea for Mati.

“They were very specific. They said that they saw goalscoring potential in him and that MLS would be just a stopover for him, because they would sell him to Europe after some time. We liked this vision and decided to take a risk. Today we see that risk has paid off, but he hopes sooner rather than later to return to Europe.”