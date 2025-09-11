Djeidi Gassama of Rangers is challenged by Kieran Tierney of Celtic during the match between Rangers and Celtic | Getty Images

The Celtic board are coming under fire from all angles for their transfer dealings this summer

A Celtic pundit admits he can’t give the current Hoops squad the same boast he did last season - as he admits the board’s transfer explainer has flopped.

Peter Grant is still involved with the club through Celtic TV and was at the club during a dark period between 1982-1997 where fans mobilised against the hierarchy of that time. Now he’s hearing the ‘sack the board’ calls for a second time after a dull transfer window had fuel poured upon it, with a fiery supporters response to a lack of activity already ablaze.

Several key fan groups have lodged votes of no confidence after a Saturday night statement, that was left nameless, failed to answer many of the questions Celtic fans have. Grant said last season that Celtic’s bench made up the second best squad in the Premiership, but admits he can no longer say that, with a plea to have someone put their face to an explanation.

Celtic board statement reaction

He told Go Radio: “I've been there before, when it was sacked the board, in the early 90s, so I've been through all that before. It's not nice for players because everybody thinks you know the answer. Everybody questions me every day. What's happening in there? What's happening here? What's happening there? Now you get it because I go to do Celtic TV, you know, and I'm in there and people are asking.

“I say, listen, I go in and do my job and that's it. I'm a supporter in the respect of doing that and that's what you do. I genuinely think the directors and Brendan Rodgers would have been wanting the signings in. I'll genuinely say that. Of course they would. For whatever reason, they've not been able to do it.

“But you've got to come out and sit an interview. On a piece of paper, people can't ask you another question when you say something and I think on a piece of paper, it's difficult. I know that it becomes the mob mentality but if you've got someone there, from the media, and they are talking to you and asking you the questions that the supporters are asking and you've got the answers for it, no problem.

Peter Grant on Celtic transfer business

“If you're saying that the manager signs it off about players, then he hasn't three in the European squad, then you've got to say why is he signing they three and not putting them in the European squad.

“People ask me at the end of the season what Celtic needed before even the Scottish Cup final. I said you need new players to galvanise everything. Every training ground, whatever you are, you want better players in to lift the boys that's there and keep them. Bring the Kieran Tierney’s in, then bring other wingers and other centre forwards, whatever it may be.

“Another midfield player, another centre half, galvanise them. Because then you keep everybody away from you, you get stronger when you're at your strongest. I said last year, Celtic had the best two teams in Scotland. The ones that were playing and the ones that were on the bench. I can't say that this year.”