Celtic are already four points ahead of Rangers in the Premiership after two games.

One pundit spotted an apparent difference between Rangers and Celtic this weekend - with Brendan Rodgers’ post match message driving the point home.

As Rangers played out their second successive 1-1 Premiership draw with a bottom six club from last season, Dundee the latest after Motherwell on matchday one, Celtic coasted past Aberdeen 2-0. The champions already have a four point gap built up on their rivals and the transfer window is still open.

Scott Allan was reviewing the weekend’s action for the Scottish Football Podcast. He could see a clear difference between Rangers and Celtic, with Rodgers’ demand for more up front in the market emphasising Celtic desire to become even more ruthless.

How Celtic broke down Aberdeen

Ex Celtic and Hibs playmaker Allan said: “I think Celtic have started the season decent. I don't think, for their standards that we've seen last year, it's quite the same intensity. But I think there's different challenges there. Obviously, going up to Aberdeen, losing the Scottish Cup final would have been a sore one, as you can imagine.

“I felt they played like a team, they moved the ball. They were in complete control, I think. You look at some of the stats we've seen with that Aberdeen side in terms of regains in the Celtic half. That's the difference between Celtic and Rangers. Celtic would just be patient, they'll work it side to side, and that's how they got the joy. You'd get your guys who were playing in the advanced midfield roles wanting to run forward. Why? To move the opposition.

“If you look at two teams, there's a difference here. That's how important the quality of the top end of the pitch is. At the same time, Brendan Rodgers is demanding even more quality at the top end of the pitch, but Celtic at this moment in time, they have a way, they usually find a way to break these sort of teams down.

Celtic transfer update from Brendan Rodgers

“That's by being patient and switching the ball side to side to side. Ultimately, the distances become too big for the opposition, and they find a way. When you have Daizen Maeda, guys like that with real pace, your full backs who want to get in and put in balls with real quality. Midfielders hitting the box and scoring goals, that's how you overcome these sort of set ups when you're playing against them.”

Rodgers said post match: “I don't really want to put a number on it because that will always come back to bite you, that one. But we clearly need reinforcements at the top of the pitch and for a whole number of reasons.

“Whenever you're a winning team and a winning squad, to keep the unpredictability, you need that freshness in your squad and in your team. Otherwise, it's all samey and that's not what you want to do.You want to keep developing. So, yeah, I'm really pleased with the goalkeeping situation, defensive situation. Midfield were really strong, but we need to improve the top end of the field and I'm really hopeful that we can do that. “