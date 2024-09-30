Is Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and more

TV camera | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Celtic are back in Champions League action this week away at Borussia Dortmund

Celtic head over to Germany in confident mood after their blistering start to the new Scottish Premiership season. They have maximum points from their first six league fixtures and are joint top of the table along with Aberdeen, five five points above rivals Rangers, and haven’t conceded a league goal yet.

The Hoops breezed past St Johnstone 6-0 so will be in good spirits. Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice for them against the Saints, whilst there were also goals for Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah.

Celtic take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League next. They won 5-1 against Slovan Bratislava in their previous outing in the competition. Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming match...

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic on TV?

Yes. Celtic’s game against Borussia Dortmund is being shown on TNT Sports 2 to subscribers of the channel to watch on TV, mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

What time does Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic kick-off?

Celtic’s clash against Borussia Dortmund kicks-off at 20:00pm on Tuesday 1st October, 2024.

Where is Borussia Dortmund vs Celtic being played?

Celtic travel to Signal Iduna Park, also known as the Westfalenstadion, which is Germany’s largest stadium and the seventh biggest in Europe. It is located in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, and has a capacity of 81,365.

What has been said ahead of Celtic vs Borussia Dortmund?

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was delighed with his players after they hammered St Johnstone. He said afterwards: “It was everything you’d want from your team – intensity, technique, hunger, quality – so I’m very, very pleased. I said before the game that this was an opportunity to really show our attitude and our mentality, and I thought we were so good in the game.

“There was a lot of noise before about Dortmund and the Champions League and everything else, but our perspective was this is still a really important game for us, and we want to arrive at the opportunity in the best possible way we can. And I don’t think the players could have done any more from the first whistle to the very end, their attitude in the game was top level.”

He added: “Now we’ve got this (St Johnstone) out of the way with a great performance, we know we can go there (Dortmund) with real confidence. We’ve virtually got one day to define our idea for the game, and our plan, and then we’ll travel there and it’s fantastic for the supporters. It’s a dream and they can live it. We’re going to a great stadium and we’re going to go there to show all the qualities that will hopefully give us an opportunity to get the result.”

Dortmund are managed by former Liverpool loan man Nuri Sahin these days following Edin Terzić’s summer exit. The 36-year-old, who hung up his boots in 2021, spent a large chunk of his playing days with the Bundesliga giants and has previously been the head coach at Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.