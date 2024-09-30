Footballer Andrea Capone has been found dead in a hotel. Andrea Capone of Celtic in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Peterborough United and Celtic at London Road on July 13, 2007, in Peterborough | Getty Images

Tributes have been made to the ex-Celtic trialist

Former footballer Andrea Capone, who had a trial at Celtic in 2007, has sadly passed away at the age of 43. He was found dead at the Palazzo Tirso hotel in Cagliari, Italy, over the weekend.

The Italian newspaperIl Messaggero reported that he “had attended a baptism party last night and stayed at the five-star Palazzo Tirso hotel, apparently because he couldn't find his car keys. Here, the former Cagliari footballer Andrea Capone, born in 1981, spent the night - seemingly alone - in a two-story suite where he was found dead this morning with head injuries.

“According to an initial reconstruction, Capone, 43, accidentally fell and hit his head. Even a preliminary external examination of the body by the medical examiner's staff suggests that the injuries are consistent with a fall. Investigators are still working on the scene, trying to reconstruct the former footballer's last hours and will presumably acquire footage from the hotel's internal cameras.”

Capone was born in Cagliari and started his career with his local team before progressing up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various different youth levels.

The ex-midfielder had early loan spells away at Sora and Treviso before breaking into the first-team. He then went on to make 113 appearances, chipping in with 12 goals.

He wore the number 10 shirt during his days at Cagliari. Two years earlier it had been seen on the back of Gianfranco Zola.

Capone had a trial at Celtic in July 2007 and played in two friendly games against Peterborough United and Queen’s Park. He scored against the latter but didn’t end up moving to Scotland.

Instead, he went back to Italy to join Vincenza. He later played for Grosseto and Salernitana before retiring in 2010.

Cagliari have paid tribute to Capone following his death. They have published an official statement reading: “All of Cagliari Calcio learns with dismay and profound sadness the news of the passing of Andrea Capone, who died at just 43 years old. From Cagliari, he arrived at a very young age to wear the Rossoblù shirt, first in the youth team and then fulfilling his dream of playing as a protagonist in the first-team at the highest levels.

“Born on 8 January 1981, a crystal-clear talent, he immediately made himself talked about for his undoubted qualities.

“His professional debut came at the age of 19 on the first day of the 2000/01 season in Serie B during the Cagliari-Crotone match won 4-0 on 3rd September 2000.

“The bond with his land will remain impossible to scratch, for a boy who has always been known for professionalism, dedication and passion. Qualities that will remain in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to know him and meet him on and off the pitch. Cagliari Calcio is close to the family in this moment of great pain. Rest in peace, Andrea.”