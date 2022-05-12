Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis headed home the goal that secured the Hoops status as champions of Scotland

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of Celtic fans gathered outside Parkhead last night to welcome home their Scottish Premiership title winning heroes.

Fireworks and pyrotechnics lit up the sky in Glasgow’s East End as Ange Postecoglou’s side wrapped up the trophy with a game to spare.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations took place long after the full-time whistle at Tannadice following the Hoops 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Ange Posetcoglou addresses celebrating Celtic fans with a megaphone outside Celtic Park. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Supporters group, the Green Brigade, asked fans to turn out in their numbers by giving the Parkhead club’s team bus a warm reception on their return from Tayside.

Huge crowds lined the entrance to the stadium as fans of all ages soaked up the jubilant atmosphere into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Several videos were shared across social media and manager Ange Postecoglou saluted those in attendance who had waited on the team’s arrival back at the ground via a megaphone.

The scenes were reminiscent of former fan favourite Kieran Tierney’s exploits after their 5-0 Old Firm thrashing of Rangers back in 2018.

The Australian addressed onlookers for just over a minute as he reflected on a whirlwind first season in charge. His short speech was met with loud cheers of appreciation.

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton took to social media to pay tribute to Postecoglou. He tweeted: “Big Ange Postecoglou putting Rangers firmly back in their place”.

Kenny Dalglish also posted his own message with a line from the club’s famous jingle. He wrote: “Congratulations to @CelticFC!! Not bad for your first season Ange. Sure it was a Grand Old Team to play for...!”

Former Hoops midfielder Stiliyan Petrov said: “Congratulations @CelticFC on winning the league #champions #glasgowisgreen #COYBIG.”

John Hartson, who was on punditry duty for Sky Sports posted a photo of himself waving a ‘Champions’ flag from the television gantry surrounded by Celtic fans, with the caption “This is how you celebrate.”

“What a night. Well done everyone who played their part... supporters, players, staff and Big Ange... you should be very proud.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark used his simple two-word phrase “Cinched it”, while Snoop Dogg had already promised the Celtic squad a title party in Glasgow if they won the league.

The Hoops social media team have since pulled the iconic rapper up on his pledge, tagging him in a post to ask if he is ready to book his flights. A response is still forthcoming.

Meanwhile, Celtic legend Scott Brown has been appointed as the new head coach of English League One side Fleetwood Town.

GlasgowWorld reported yesterday the ex-Hoops captain was the leading contender to replace Simon Grayson at Highbury Stadium.

The 36-year-old, who led Celtic to 23 major honours during a playing career spanning 20 years, announced last week that he had taken the decision to hang up his boots.

After helping hometown team Dunfermline in a brief coaching capacity on a voluntary basis, speculation was rife over his next potential destination.

Brown will now take his first steps into management and insists he is looking forward to getting back out on the training field.

He told the club’s website: “I’ve always had a real desire to move into management and can’t wait to meet the players and staff and get started.

“The hard work starts now - I’m looking forward to getting onto the grass.”

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley added: “It was important as a club we took our time with this appointment and was delighted by the high calibre of candidates who applied.

“After a thorough interview process it was clear Scott was the outstanding candidate and someone who’s a born leader, a serial winner, and incredibly serious about becoming a successful manager.