The major Celtic shareholder sent shockwaves rippling through Scottish football with his Monday night statement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pundits have been left stunned after Dermot Desmond raised his head above the Celtic parapet this week.

The major shareholder at Parkhead unleashed an astonishing verbal attack on Brendan Rodgers after the Irishman’s Celtic resignation. He accused the outgoing manager of whipping up a toxic atmosphere towards the board at the Premiership champions, amid comments from Rodgers on the club’s criticised transfer activity in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desmond also took talk over a new contract to task, and ex-Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness has been left baffled by the statement. That is what caught him off guard this week amid a dramatic few days at Celtic, as the angry statement painted a clear picture of where Celtic are at right now.

Dermot Desmond Celtic statement assessed

Wyness told Football Insider: “Dermot Desmond’s statement came out, which was probably the most surprising thing to me out of all of it. It really just emerges as a picture of a club in complete disarray at the moment, which is really unlike Celtic. For many years, I’ve observed them and done battle with them and observed the boardroom. This was just very un-Celtic-like, and that’s what really surprised me.

“I thought Dermot Desmond’s statement was rather unseemly, to be honest, for the owner to get involved in the level of detail and counterclaiming. Normally, an owner can take the high ground and let his silence speak for him; I think that can be more important than actually saying these things. But obviously, he felt the need, and he was very angry with Brendan. They’ve obviously had a very big argument.

“To come out with such a long statement is unusual. Normally, the angrier the owner is, the shorter the statement is. This one was well over 500 words. So that’s the thing that surprised me. I think Dermot will probably regret having made this statement as time goes on. And I think he’ll realise that he’s got himself into a fistfight when he should have stayed above it all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Walker on Celtic

Andy Walker was thinking along similar lines as he assessed Desmond’s role in events of the last week. The former Celtic player told Go Radio: “There was nothing mutual about the parting of the ways. This was a deeply personal attack from Dermot Desmond to Brendan Rodgers.

“Maybe Dermot Desmond is bigger than the club. He can do what he wants. I think the statement that Dermot Desmond made. I think, if it’s entirely true. Why would you not take action? Why are you waiting until now? All that stuff that Brendan Rodgers highlighted about a senior executive briefing against him to a journalist.

“Then, Brendan Rodgers coming out talking about how it all went wrong. We didn’t get this. We didn’t get that. Why was no action taken then? If everything that Dermot said in his statement is entirely true. If Brendan were to speak. You would probably get some truth in the middle. There is some interpretation open to a good number of the points Dermot Desmond made.”