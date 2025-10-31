The former Arsenal, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough man was ‘shocked’ at Brendan Rodgers departure.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Brendan Rodgers resignation, the Celtic board are now in the search for their new gaffer.

Martin O’Neil has taken over interim duties and was on the touchline for their 4-0 victory over Falkirk. The 73-year old will now take charge of the second Old Firm game of the season in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Dermot Desmond’s search continues, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna looks to be the front runner for the Parkhead vacancy. The 39-year old grew up a Celtic fan, however The Hoops will have to pay a hefty compensation fee if they’re to lure him away from Portman Road. Also in the running is Ange Postecoglou, who Paul Merson believes is a no-brainer to bring back to Celtic Park.

Ange up to ‘difficult’ Celtic task - Merson

When discussing Scottish Football, the two-time First Division winner proclaimed that there are a lot of misconceptions about managing Celtic from supporters south of the border. Speaking on Sky Sports’ Premier League Show, he said: “I was shocked (about Rodgers’ exit). I know Celtic haven’t been great this season.

“But, for the first time in a long time, they have got a challenge. A proper challenge. I was quite shocked, if I am being honest. I am a big fan of Brendan Rodgers. I think it’s disrespectful when people go, ‘oh, it’s Celtic. Anybody can manage Celtic. They are the best team.’ I think it’s difficult. I think that’s why Ange will go back to Celtic, in my opinion. I think you need somebody to go in there who knows the league and has been there before.”

In his first spell in the East End of Glasgow, ‘big Ange’ inherited a Celtic team that had just lost the league to their Glaswegian rivals, however was able to bridge the gap and more, winning five trophies from a possible six in his two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aussie boss would ‘tick the box’ at Parkhead

The 57-year old went onto compare the task of being a Celtic manager with Rangers. After Danny Rohl’s appointment the Govan side have now had six managers since November 2021. He said: “we have seen Rangers managers go in and been blown away.

“If you’re the Celtic manager, every game you play, it’s a cup final for the other team, and you have to get your players up every week. It’s not as easy as people think it is. I think Ange would tick the box. If they want to win the Premiership again. I think Ange needs to go in there.”

The Hoops currently sit six point behind Hearts in the SPFL Premiership table having lost to their Edinburgh rivals days before Rodgers left. In one of the most open Scottish top flight tables after 10 games in recent memory, whoever the new man is need to get the back to winning games consistently, and fast.