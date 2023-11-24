Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers are bracing themselves for yet another busy weekend of Premiership football after the international break. League leaders Celtic have the chance to briefly increase the gap at the top of the table to 11 points when they play host to eighth place Motherwell.

Meanwhile, title chasers Rangers will travel to an Aberdeen side who are hoping to bounce back from a 6-0 defeat against Celtic. The game between Rangers and Aberdeen comes just over three weeks before the Viaplay Cup final and will be a test of both team’s credentials as they target silverware next month.

The two Glasgow giants face a busy schedule in December as they balance out their domestic commitments with group stage football in their European competitions. Both sides have aspirations of lifting the Scottish Premiership this season and the January transfer window could have a pivotal impact on the rest of the campaign.

With that in mind Glasgow World has rounded up all of the latest transfer stories surrounding Rangers and Celtic, including a financial boost for the Gers and the Hoops’ links with a striker who has been compared to the great Henrik Larsson.

Rangers handed financial boost as former player edges closer to January transfer (football.scotland)

Malik Tillman enjoyed a successful loan spell at Rangers last season - scoring 10 goals from 28 appearances.

As part of the loan deal, his parent club Bayern Munich, had initially included an option to buy the star permanently in the summer.

However, the move did not go through due to Bayern’s decision to cancel the clause as they instead opted to loan Tillman to PSV.

Due to their failure to oblige with the initial deal, Bayern agreed to pay Rangers a fee of £1m, whilst also granting them a portion of any potential transfer fee if Tillman was to leave the club.

Reports from football.scotland suggest that Tillman will join PSV on a permanent basis in January for a fee of around £12m, which will entitle the Gers to a further fee around £1.2m.

Celtic target player who has been compared to former icon Henrik Larsson (Scottish Sun)

In recent times, there are few players in Celtic history who have been held in higher regard than the great Henrik Larsson.

The Swedish international, affectionately referred to by fans as the “king of kings”, scored an incredible 174 goals in 221 league games, whilst winning four Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Furthermore, he acted as the catalyst for the team’s road to the UEFA Cup final in 2003 before their defeat to Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto.

Hoops fans are desperate to see a player of his quality back at Celtic Park and comments from the Technical Director of Luke Baartman’s team Cape Town Spurs suggest the South African could become his long-term heir.

Baartman is a 17-year-old forward who has made his breakthrough in the South African top-flight. He has scored once in his opening three games, but his performances have captured hype from many people in the country.

The player’s technical director Sean Connor told the Scottish Sun: “I saw Boere train on my second day here, after taking the technical director’s job at Cape Town Spurs.“His spatial awareness, movement and pace reminded me immediately of Craig Bellamy and Henrik Larsson from when they were at Celtic.

“I’ve not had a feeling like this about a player since I gave Seamus Coleman his opportunity, and look at the career he’s gone on to have.