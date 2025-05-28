The Old Firm rivals are two of a host of clubs interested in a young star tipped for big things.

Rangers and Celtic look set to face Birmingham City transfer competition for an in demand star

As the two biggest clubs in Scotland, Celtic and Rangers often have to compete to bring in big names and young stars for the future, both with each other and with clubs across the border in England and beyond. This looks set to be the case once again in summer 2025, as both the Old Firm giants look to bring in reinforcements to help their club push on next season and forget about a difficult end to the season.

For champions Celtic, the glory of celebrating another Premiership title was quickly halted by defeat on penalties to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final. While across the city at Rangers, the season was practically over a couple of months ago - with preparations beginning early ahead of the club’s anticipated takeover by 49ers Enterprises this summer. One early transfer target has emerged for both Rangers and Celtic, but he is a man in significant demand.

Celtic and Rangers target Peterborough winger Kwame Poku

Peterborough United of EFL League One have been known to develop some exciting talents in recent years, but rarely are they in possession of a man so highly admired that according to GiveMeSport, as many as 26 clubs are reportedly interested in signing their player. That is the current situation for winger Kwame Poku, who has become a transfer target for both Celtic and Rangers as they hope to strengthen in wide positions this summer. The heavy interest will not deter the Glasgow giants, who know they can offer European football to the 23-year-old rising star.

Poku is out of contract this summer and will be available on a free transfer, though Peterborough are likely to go to a tribunal to receive a substantial fee for the young star, who they signed as a 19-year-old from Colchester United. Worth noting is that any UEFA compensation fee paid by Celtic or Rangers could be substantially lower than the amount payable by an English club at tribunal, with Birmingham City now named one of those interested in Poku.

It’s claimed “Brum’s director of football Craig Gardner has already pitched his club’s offer to the player and his agent via Zoom.” Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said: “The last time I heard, there were 26 clubs in for him. I’m not surprised. The kid has what it takes to reach the Premier League. We have developed him over the past four years to the point where he is ready to take the next step in his career.”

Who is Kwame Poku?

Born in Croydon, London, young wide-man Poku represents Ghana internationally and was one of the standout performers in the English third tier this campaign. Despite injury limiting him to just 27 league appearances, the 2001-born forward struck 12 goals and eight assists in the highest return of his career so far. It is widely believed that this summer is his time to take a big step up and shine at a higher level.

Celtic and Rangers have both “extensively watched” the young starlet this campaign, and will be confident that they are both in a strong position to bring in the winger ahead of the next campaign. Rangers may feel Poku is the perfect replacement for departing loan star Václav Cerny on the wing, while the Peterborough man would further strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ attacking options as the Hoops hope for a memorable season both domestically and in Europe next term.